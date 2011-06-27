Used 2006 Ford Focus Wagon Consumer Reviews
Noticed no recent reviews- thought i'd add mine!
I've owned this vehicle for a year now and bought it used on craigslist and got a great deal on it. The previous owners had all records and maintained it really well with the exception of wearing out the leather in the backseat with their children's car seats a little. I've put around 10k miles on it and am currently at 135k. I've driven it from Atlanta to Key West and all over the mountains of north Georgia and I've loved every second of it. I've always been into the appearance of this model and in shopping around noted the recurring problems of interior plastic parts breaking (something mine doesn't suffer from) and electrical/wiring issues. One thing I wish I had been aware of beFORE purchasing this wagon was the issues with the wiring harness in the rear trunk hatch. It's a shame that Ford has not recalled effected models since it seems to be a widespread issue. I managed to rewire mine and all seems well, but what a nightmare it was to do. Advise to anyone thinking about buying one, check and see under the rubber boot that houses the harness to see if the wires have already been replaced... it's likely it will need to happen at some point, so be aware of that fact. On long rides I've been happy with the comfort and level in which you can adjust the drivers seating position. Some complain they find the car uncomfortable, but as the driver I don't. I have had my significant other tell me that on long rides it wasn't super great with comfort for the passenger. For every amenity you get with the price range these sell for, for model anyway, it's made me feel a little spoiled. Heated seats, leather (that has held up incredibly well for a now 10 year old car), heated and electric mirrors, etc... all great features. I have also seen in many of these that the coating and labeling on the interior knobs wears off. Mine doesn't suffer from this issue either, and every time I've cleaned it I've done taking care to make sure it stays that way. The cargo space is ample, and got even more so once I realized that the backseats fold all the way down after lifting up the bottom of the seat first. My only issue with this the one time I've needed it was that after remaining in that position for a few days it left some pretty gnarly marks in the leather from where the backs of the seats rested while pulled down - in the end however, it came out and all was well. Also it should be noted that partly why the previous owners opted to sell the car was due to the fact that the back seats don't have headrests. Not having children and rarely carrying more than two adults, this hasn't been an issue for me. Odd that a wagon would not have this included. Gas mileage has been better than advertised despite most of my day to day driving being inner city driving. Very pleased with that. This reminds me however that when I purchased the car the caveat was a new thermostat needed. I took it to my mechanic who then informed and showed me the lengths that Ford went to to save space (and weight) to achieve the fuel economy it does. Some repairs are a bit more complicated (and time consuming) than they might otherwise be with other models. In my case, several other parts had to be removed to get to the thermostat adding to the labor costs. Overall, I'm very happy with this car and hope I continue to be as it ages. I intend to keep it around for a while... definitely happy.
Great replacement for my Honda
Update: still ticking along. 115k. Needs suspension work, struts and bushings etc. Pricey but OK with it. Done with daily work commute. Only gripe is air/ventilation system controls often very stiff and balky. A pain when needing defrost but stuck directing warmth to feet. And, of course, all that buried beneath and behind the engine. Other than that, no worries. Believe it or not. Bought this car after my Honda wagon got smashed. I know its now 10 years old but has been a great car for the last 40K miles. Only major repair was alternator at 90K. It is NOT a cheap fix. I fit well into it, and I am 6'4". Much noisier than my Honda, but most of that is road noise and wagons are just noisier than sedans. My only major complaint is that mileage is below expectations. 26 mpg for city driving with lots of freeway. I can tow a 450 lb. trailer and still have 500 lbs of cargo capacity. I like the looks. I love the utility. The paint has held up well. I have used the integrated roof rack several times. Glad I had one. The center arm rest/storage bin is a cheap piece of junk and mine, like so many I’ve seen on other Focus cars, is broken, too. But the engine and drive train have held up well. Shocks are not very robust and need replacement at 92K . I plan to drive mine for many more miles. I really like this car and have same affection for it that I had for 2 Volvo wagons and one Honda wagon.
Fun & Practical
First Impressions - The first time I drove the Ford Focus Wagon was in 2003 as a rental. I was really amazed how fun it was to drive and so eventually we needed to buy a second car and it had to be capable of long trips that allowed our new dog to come along for the drive. Second Impressions - Our new 2006 Ford Focus Wagon ZXW SES is even better now that when I first drove the Focus. Not only is it extremely fun to drive, but it's fully loaded with options that some car makers don't even offer. The engine is peppy yet fuel efficient, the drive feels sporty and the visibility is perfect. Plus we can drive in comfort with leather heated seats and our dog has his own room with a view.
Original owner, bought new in 2006
Has been a excellent inexpensive reliable basic auto.
Good car for the money
I find this car to be a good value; lots of room, good performance, great gas mileage. It sort of reminds me of a mini-SUV. The seats are overstuffed and very comfortable. It has the road manners of a more expensive car. This car has surprising power for a 4 cylinder vehicle. Fully featured with power windows, locks, tilt steering, and an excellent audio system. I would recommend this car to anyone.
