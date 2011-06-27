Used 2004 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews
Good things in small.packages
I bought this car in Mau 2015 with 91k on it. I never had any issues really. Changed plugs in 10 minutes, the alternator went out, but with miles was expected. The strut mounts are squeeking, but not a safety issue. All around a decent car to have. I will have this car til it dies completely. This is my first Ford and I was skeptical. Impressive small car and great.
Fun to drive at a price
Bought my 2004 Focus ZTS in Dec 2007 with 60K. Nice car but had been in some fender bender where the front bumper wasnt installed back correctly. After eating 2 sets of 4 tires, I found out the rims were bent and it has the rarest of Ford Focus ZTS rims ( wide 5 spoke with slit in the middle) nice design though. The 4 disc in dash CD changer wouldnt work when I bought it and replaced it with a DD Kenwood that sounds great! Since it was bought, I have had nothing but strictly electrical issues, which no one can figure out. I have seen others with this make/ model have this same problem, lights flickering all the time. Overall this car has some get-up-and- go for the size engine.
Focus
I love it, great car. Great gas milage and fun to drive. However your back will bother you on long road trips.
Great Car for Commuting
Purchased in 2007 with 30k miles, just sold with 66k miles. Overall a great daily driver. Got between 28 and 32 MPG in mostly highway driving. Reliability was above average - only items I replaced were front brake rotors and sway bar end links (a common problem?). Otherwise, I only performed routine maintenance at the intervals suggested in the owner's manual. Good braking and cornering feel with decent acceleration. Complaints include strange options (had PW, PL, power mirrors and remote keyless entry, but no cruise control or tilt steering column), and everything under the car was rusted at the time I sold it. Overall, though, a great value.
Excellent little car
After my Escort ZX2 died (after 13 years) I needed a new car. After test driving several, this little wagon perked my interest. I bought it used with 86,000 miles on it in August of 2012, and since, (april 2013) have put over 20,000 miles on it. I average about 33 mpg. about 28 city, 32 against the wind, and 40 with the wind. Since I travel a lot, its great to have the cargo space and the excellent gas mileage. And when I'm home, I can haul my three kids all over the place and everyone is confortable, even with one still in a booster seat. My only downside on this very particular vehicle is that I do not have cruise control. Otherwise, its a great car.
