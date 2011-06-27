Used 2004 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews

Good things in small.packages M J , 01/05/2016 ZX3 Comfort 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car in Mau 2015 with 91k on it. I never had any issues really. Changed plugs in 10 minutes, the alternator went out, but with miles was expected. The strut mounts are squeeking, but not a safety issue. All around a decent car to have. I will have this car til it dies completely. This is my first Ford and I was skeptical. Impressive small car and great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive at a price luckyintx , 07/21/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my 2004 Focus ZTS in Dec 2007 with 60K. Nice car but had been in some fender bender where the front bumper wasnt installed back correctly. After eating 2 sets of 4 tires, I found out the rims were bent and it has the rarest of Ford Focus ZTS rims ( wide 5 spoke with slit in the middle) nice design though. The 4 disc in dash CD changer wouldnt work when I bought it and replaced it with a DD Kenwood that sounds great! Since it was bought, I have had nothing but strictly electrical issues, which no one can figure out. I have seen others with this make/ model have this same problem, lights flickering all the time. Overall this car has some get-up-and- go for the size engine.

Focus thescorpion1024 , 09/13/2003 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I love it, great car. Great gas milage and fun to drive. However your back will bother you on long road trips.

Great Car for Commuting mike_231 , 12/21/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased in 2007 with 30k miles, just sold with 66k miles. Overall a great daily driver. Got between 28 and 32 MPG in mostly highway driving. Reliability was above average - only items I replaced were front brake rotors and sway bar end links (a common problem?). Otherwise, I only performed routine maintenance at the intervals suggested in the owner's manual. Good braking and cornering feel with decent acceleration. Complaints include strange options (had PW, PL, power mirrors and remote keyless entry, but no cruise control or tilt steering column), and everything under the car was rusted at the time I sold it. Overall, though, a great value.