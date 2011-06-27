  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Focus Wagon Consumer Reviews

one of the best cars i've owned

ford_351, 08/09/2012
39 of 40 people found this review helpful

When I was 16 my parents gave me a 2002 Focus Wagon SE they had since brand new at 154k miles. Me being dumb at the time and still in Highschool, I beat the living hell out of it on the back roads like nobody would believe and it just kept going and going. Timing belt finally went and then the motor was toast. That's the only major problem with these cars if you have the 2.0 DOHC engine, you HAVE to replace the timing belt every 70k miles. 4 1/2 years later I'm a mechanic and happend to come across another 02 Focus again for a price I couldn't pass up. With 192k miles this car runs / drives so smooth and quiet I couldn't believe it. Just replaced the timing belt today for peace of mind.

Love thiscar

franker01, 05/23/2015
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

Bought it several years ago with about 100K on it. Now pushing 200K. It did break a timing belt which cost me some but that was because the previous owner never had it replaced which I didn't know. Doesn't hold freon but neither does my wife's 5 year old Sienna so that is about 50 bucks a year to recharge. It is a very serviceable car that gets me places and is OK to drive. Looking into buying a newer model.

I love this car- one of the best I have owned

dino3721, 06/02/2012
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought my wagon 5-speed with 120K miles on it and it did not have much care before I owned. I drive about 25K a year. I had to put some decent money in it but I bought if far below bluebook. With all that said- I love this car. It is GREAT mileage. I get 29.5 in town and 34-36 on the hyway. I keep it in tiptop shape- but it is fun to drive, rides very well, and can carry about anything. The only thing I don't like is the seats are not as comfortable as I would like. I would buy this car again and I am considering buying a 2nd for a spare. I put alot of miles on a car and I have been very happy with my wagon. It looks good- however, I have jacked it out a bit.

Great car! Very practical and fun to drive.

John McIlnay, 12/17/2016
ZTW 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Early Ford Focus wagons (2002-2004) are hidden gems. There are well-made, fun to drive, get good gas mileage, and have a huge caring capacity, especially when the backseats are folded down. I've owned mine for seven years and over 100,000 miles. I record every fill up and over that time I've averaged 27 miles per gallon. That includes mostly city driving and also Illinois winter conditions. On road trips I've gotten 30 MPG. I've had almost 20 cars and the Focus wagon, all things considered, has been the best.

Gas tank fell off!!

jeje2, 02/22/2015
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
13 of 16 people found this review helpful

2002, only 56,000 miles, very well maintained & garaged. I drove 150 freeway miles, filled the tank, and while crossing an intersection toward the freeway on ramp, the tank fell down and one side was dragging on the ground. Could have been fatal; pretty scary. Luckily some angel mechanics spent 2 hours, jacked up the tank and re-secured it. The front bolt came out, and they said it appeared it was bolted into the wrong hole to begin with; one with no threads! And Consumer Reports rates this car - year and model as one of the most unreliable of all.

