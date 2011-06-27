Used 2001 Ford Focus Wagon Consumer Reviews
242,000 Miles and Still going!
Yes I have 242,000 miles on my '01 Wagon. I have had to replace my share of tires and brakes due to the 600+ miles I drive a week. In the 5 years I have owned the car, which I purchased used with 66,000 miles it, I haven't had a repair bill over $360. And that was for the water pump and the timing belt at 215,000 miles. My sercet, is to change the oil every 3,000 miles. Do not wait the 3 months if you are driving like I do.
Very Reliable
I purchased my '01 Focus Wagon SE from a dealership in 2011 with ~190,000 mi on it for $2850. It has been almost 2 years now and this car has given me almost no grief. The A/C went out once (A/C is a luxury anyways, who cares?), front coil springs had to be replaced, and the muffler hit the ground once while going over a speed bump (temporarily fixed it with shoelaces, haha) All in all, great performance; great value!
Great drivetrain - too bad its a rust bucket
I bought my SE Wagon in 2008 with 155,000 miles on it from a private sale for $2,500. 5 years later, it now has 230,000 miles on it and is still running great... but unfortunately the New England winters have taken their toll and the car cannot even be safely lifted on a jack anymore. Would cost thousands to get the proper body work done, so going with a newer car. Mechanic even told me 12 months ago "this will probably be your final sticker, you won't want to pay the bill next year." That said, the car got me this far very reliably, with very little cost. I got 30 MPG, the only repairs/maintenance I did was oil changes, brake and tire replacement. I feel I got a great value in the 5 years.
What a disappointment!
I bought this car in April of 2003 and enjoyed it for about 3 months. It began to deteriorate quickly and had a variety of uncommon and mysterious problems. Many problems came from shoddy materials. I felt trapped by the financing and had to get many rides from friends for the whole time I've owned it. I was reminded daily of old saying "FORD = Fix Or Repair Daily." I've really resented paying high and constant repair bills while still making car payments. I still have two years on that loan but I just got financing to trade it in and get anything other than an American car. I'm looking at a Hyundai Elantra and surprised how much more comfortable it is. I will miss having a wagon though.
took a $9000 loss to be rid of this car
This should have been a great car, but was an absolute disaster. 17 service trips in first 16 months. Ford was uncooperative and rude. The worst of many problems was the rear brakes, which were always slightly engaged. This resulted in bad fuel economy, but FAR worse was that it was extremely dangerous to drive on ice and snow. The rear wheels constantly slid. I race autocross, ride motorcycles, and race bicycles so I know a ridiculously unsafe vehicle from a regular vehicle, but every contact point of Ford ignored my concerns and insisted I was just a bad driver. Send me a $9000 check, and I will CONSIDER buying another Ford. Lemon law only until 12k miles - went to heck at 15k
