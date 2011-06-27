Used 2001 Ford Focus Wagon Consumer Reviews

242,000 Miles and Still going! dyfwn , 07/13/2011 37 of 38 people found this review helpful Yes I have 242,000 miles on my '01 Wagon. I have had to replace my share of tires and brakes due to the 600+ miles I drive a week. In the 5 years I have owned the car, which I purchased used with 66,000 miles it, I haven't had a repair bill over $360. And that was for the water pump and the timing belt at 215,000 miles. My sercet, is to change the oil every 3,000 miles. Do not wait the 3 months if you are driving like I do. Report Abuse

Very Reliable tjh9 , 05/22/2013 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I purchased my '01 Focus Wagon SE from a dealership in 2011 with ~190,000 mi on it for $2850. It has been almost 2 years now and this car has given me almost no grief. The A/C went out once (A/C is a luxury anyways, who cares?), front coil springs had to be replaced, and the muffler hit the ground once while going over a speed bump (temporarily fixed it with shoelaces, haha) All in all, great performance; great value!

Great drivetrain - too bad its a rust bucket kopandem9305 , 07/26/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my SE Wagon in 2008 with 155,000 miles on it from a private sale for $2,500. 5 years later, it now has 230,000 miles on it and is still running great... but unfortunately the New England winters have taken their toll and the car cannot even be safely lifted on a jack anymore. Would cost thousands to get the proper body work done, so going with a newer car. Mechanic even told me 12 months ago "this will probably be your final sticker, you won't want to pay the bill next year." That said, the car got me this far very reliably, with very little cost. I got 30 MPG, the only repairs/maintenance I did was oil changes, brake and tire replacement. I feel I got a great value in the 5 years.

What a disappointment! Katherine Wilson , 02/05/2007 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car in April of 2003 and enjoyed it for about 3 months. It began to deteriorate quickly and had a variety of uncommon and mysterious problems. Many problems came from shoddy materials. I felt trapped by the financing and had to get many rides from friends for the whole time I've owned it. I was reminded daily of old saying "FORD = Fix Or Repair Daily." I've really resented paying high and constant repair bills while still making car payments. I still have two years on that loan but I just got financing to trade it in and get anything other than an American car. I'm looking at a Hyundai Elantra and surprised how much more comfortable it is. I will miss having a wagon though.