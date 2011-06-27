  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Focus SE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Focus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsOptional
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity55 cu.ft.
Length178.2 in.
Curb weight2717 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.5 cu.ft.
Height57.0 in.
Maximum payload924.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cloud 9 Clear Coat
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Fort Knox Gold Clear Coat Metallic
  • CD Silver Clear Coat Metallic
  • Infra-Red Clear Coat
  • Rainforest Green Clear Coat Metallic
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
