Used 2017 Ford Focus RS Hatchback Consumer Reviews
I couldn't wait
I fully intended on waiting until I had a good amount of miles on my RS before Writing any reviews but I don't need anymore miles than the 2000 or so that I've already put on it, I have already come to my conclusion.. For lack of a better word This car is Epic! Of all the Magazine reviews, YouTube videos and Car Forums the hype is, in my opinion, much more conservative then what I have experienced in this 4 cylinder, Turbo charged, 350 - HP / Ft.lbs of Torque, All Wheel drive Beast! The power is seemingly limitless, the acceleration will throw your head back and put butterflies in your gut every time, especially with Launch mode activated, it is insane! Handling? Pshh I have taken curves at speeds that I have never attempted before, and I push all my cars to my limit. The Brembo brakes are so tight I thought my neck was going to break when I punched the brake peddle at 85 mph. The steering is super tight, the suspension is rock solid and the Michelin sport cup ll tires are sticky and grip like a cheetah on sandpaper. Okay, so I'm sure my review sounds incredibly sensationalized, possibly fabricated and maybe even a little ridiculous. Well I assure you, I am just a regular guy and a genuine owner of a 2017 Shadow Black RS2 pkg. Focus RS. I bought into the RS hype but I prepared myself for the possibility of being underwhelmed. Welp I'm not, quite the contrary, I am pleasantly shocked! How do they put so much power and performance in a four cylinder for around 40k? I don't really know but I know that I am glad I got one before they stop making them next year (2018) As for the durability and reliability, I obviously can not speak for that, I only have about 2000 miles on it so far but I bought the 100000 mile extended warranty. And aside from driving it like I stole it, for which it was made and intended, I will maintain and baby it like it was a 2 million dollar Bugatti. And hopefully it will last a long long time. But I'll definitely make some updates as time and miles pass. So.. if you're looking at the Hyperhatch class, you're probably checking out the Golf R, Type R, WRX Sti ( And so many more in the European market. Lucky! ) these are all super cool cars and I can't see you going wrong with any of them. But I can only speak for the RS.. If you're considering the Focus RS.. Yeah, It's freaking Awesome! It's a great time for the sports car enthusiast. Enjoy!
More fun than I expected
I'm typically into sports cars, I own a few mustangs and Corvettes, etc. I got the opportunity to get this RS and thought it might make a fun driver considering I live in MN so my sports cars get parked half the year. I'm not really a "hot hatch" fanatic. The cars summer handling really surprised me and the torque vectoring is amazing. Hit a tight corner fast and it is solid, push the throttle down in the corner and the torque vectoring makes it turn even better! When you expect it to either start understeering or oversteering, it doesn't, it handled it with ease. The brakes are incredible and seem to not have limits. Power is very respectable and it leaves the line hard. But as much fun as this is to drive in the summer, winter is where it's at. With a good set of winter tires, it is dead stable on icy roads and incredibly fun in sport or drift mode, which loosens up the traction and stability control. When the weather's bad I leave my truck in the garage and take the RS. The active headlights are also wonderful and keep the lights pointing the right direction even when you're drifting around corners. The ride can be rough on some roads, but the performance more than compensates for it. After a few months of winter weather, my wife, who doesn't care for manual transmissions, now wants to sell her fusion and get an RS of her own. It's that good. UPDATED Nov 2019: After another year and 10,000 miles of ownership, I still love the car. My wife also still loves the car, enough that we bought a second RS for her!
New Focus RS owner
Very fast, great handling, and very driver engaging car. It drives like a car that I have always dreamed of driving. If you are debating if you want one or not, go drive it and you will see that it is a great car.
Best Hot Hatch bar none!
Awesome in winter and even better on dry roads. The power is very nice. Mild mannered in the city and down right brutal when you want it. It isn’t the most comfortable for long trips, but then you don’t buy this car for comfort or long trips.
