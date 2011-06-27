Used 2007 Ford Five Hundred Sedan Consumer Reviews
Wally Comments
I keep hearing that this vehicle needs a bigger engine...don't agree. The 3 liter engine is fine 95-98% of the time. (If I lived in the middle of the Rocky Mountains I might lower that % but most of us don't!). The 6 speed transmission downshifts more than one is used to but you quickly learn to work with it. Even in 5th gear, engine speed is close to what many other cars are in their "top gear". I bought this car because it's a full size sedan with a sensible engine size and I'm very happy with it. I love to cruise along at 70 MPH, 2000 RPM and get mileage that hangs around 30 mph...a whole lot better than my Lexus ES300!
190,000
I have a 2007 Five-Hundred SEL, with 190,000 miles on it. It runs great, and did not have any major problems. Did normal tune-up, replaced brake pads about every 50,000 miles. Replaces Uni-Royals about every 70,000 miles. Great, great car.
First Ford Auto Bought Since 1986
Took on a trip to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and couldn't ask for a better ride. About a 1200 mile round trip, getting almost 29 miles per gallon. Had no trouble passing or getting up the grades on cruise control. I would definitely buy another Ford product.
Intelligently designed car, great price
This car meets all my requirements: minimal blind spots, excellent fuel economy, comfortable on a long trip, lots of cargo space, 5 star crash ratings, reasonable price. It is enjoyable to drive. It is not underpowered and merges, climbs hills and passes with no trouble at all. The headlights are better than many other cars. It is a safe size here in the land of huge trucks and huge SUV's. (I do most of my driving in Texas and Oklahoma where more trucks than cars are on roads) The all wheel drive is wonderful in both a heavy snow storm and a heavy rainstorm. The brakes are excellent. Heater, air conditioner and defrosters front and back are top of the line. This also matters a lot here.
Great car for value
Bought this car as a demonstrator with 8000 miles. It now has 160,000. It has been a great car for the value. Very reliable. Only major repair was the a/c compressor leak. Have no engine or transmissions issues. Average gas mileage is 24-26. Have owned Chevy, VW, Porsche Mercedes and Mazda. This might be the most reliable of all. Think it has thousands of miles left in it.
