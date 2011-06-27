2019 Ford Fiesta ST Consumer Reviews

MAG , 03/24/2020 ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I have reviewed my 2016 Fiesta ST with this same title, but I thought I would review my 2019 Fiesta ST after 10,000 miles. I purchased a no option ST about 6 months ago. I thought I would miss the Recaro seats more than I actually do, but the regular seats do make you feel a little less connected to the chassis. I am not sure I would have been comfortable with the regular seats unless I had driven a Fiesta with the Recaros first. Test drive both. Most people who read this review will be considering buying a used one. The best advice I can give is try and find one that is stock, or modified only slightly. Is the ST reliable? Yes. Do they have a harsh ride? Compared to what? Compared to a Corvette of the same year, no. To a Honda Civic? Yes, probably. Considering you are purchasing the best handling car for the money, then no - the ride isn't that harsh Are they easy to drive? the easiest manual I have ever owned. Seating position is great, and line of sight is phenomenal. The line of sight is important in a small car in traffic, and great for hitting apexes on the track or road. The ST Octane academy will be going away after 2020 at least for the US, but they were really good at showing us what the Fiesta ST's real capabilities were. I am known for driving pretty quickly most the of time, but those instructors drove the ST faster than I thought possible. Is the Fiesta ST still the most fun thing I have ever bought with money? Yes. As I said before, If you want a visceral street legal go kart - get one.