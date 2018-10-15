More about the 2019 Ford Fiesta

Subcompact cars aren't known for having much character, but the 2019 Ford Fiesta proves otherwise. Available as a sedan or hatchback, the sharp-handling Fiesta turns even a quick run to the grocery store into an enjoyable trip. Though the Fiesta is an inexpensive car, you wouldn't know it from the well-finished interior, which is roomy — up front at least — and comfortable. You can also add optional amenities such as heated leather seats, multicolor ambient lighting and a robust infotainment system. Backseat space is tight, however. And while the sedan's trunk is spacious compared to the competition, the hatchback offers less cargo room than some rivals. The standard engine for the Fiesta is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 120 horsepower. It can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The latter ran a 0-60 mph time of 9.5 seconds in Edmunds testing, which is acceptable for this class of car. The EPA estimates the automatic-transmission Fiesta's fuel economy at 31 mpg combined. Manual-transmission versions are slightly less efficient. If you prefer speed to economy, consider the high-performance Fiesta ST, which gets a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine that turns out 197 hp, enough to make the sprint to 60 mph in a quick 7.1 seconds. The ST sharpens the Fiesta's fun-to-drive factor with a sport-tuned suspension and steering. It's seriously quick on a curvy road yet comfortable enough for the daily commute. You'll also like that its EPA-estimated fuel economy (29 mpg combined) isn't much lower than that of the regular 1.6-liter Fiesta. Ford offers the Fiesta in S, SE, ST Line and ST trims. The S is one of the least expensive cars on the market and is well-equipped, considering its budget price. But we imagine most buyers will want the amenities found in the midlevel Fiesta SE. The new ST Line model adds extra features and the ST's styling cues for a small price increase. And you know how we feel about the Fiesta ST: It's one of the best hot hatchbacks on the market. But which trim level is best for you? Let Edmunds help you find your perfect 2019 Ford Fiesta.

2019 Ford Fiesta ST Overview

The 2019 Ford Fiesta ST is offered in the following styles: ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

