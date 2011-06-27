Used 2016 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Consumer Reviews

1.0 Ecoboost - Fun, cheap, quick, fun michaelmoran87 , 03/19/2016 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful Fair warning: The Ecoboost Fiesta only comes with a manual transmission. It's best to think of the Ecoboost Fiesta as a fun and practical driver's car, but not a family car. It's more like a 2 door that you can happen to fit 4 people into if you really need to, but the space in the back seat is more useful if you fold the seats down and use it for luggage. If you don't need a family car, the 3 cylinder ecoboost model is amazingly fuel efficient and fast. Easily will get 40MPG (if not 50) on a highway, and is much faster than a Prius. The Honda Fit is also pretty quick, but the Fiesta's engine is quiet on a freeway. It's also arguably more fun to drive than a Fit, and can be considered more of a driver's car. Overall the Honda Fit is probably more practical, but the Fiesta is fun and I think very stylish looking. The fuel efficiency on this model can't be beat either. If you don't know how to drive a manual transmission I probably wouldn't recommend any Fiesta. The best ones only come with a stick, and the automatic transmission is just alright at best. If you CAN drive a stick, you can get the Ecoboost model at a deep discount. I got mine for $4,000 off MSRP, at $15,000 brand new off the lot. Fully optioned with the heated seats and moon roof. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Impressed to say the least QueenJ , 08/08/2019 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased the 2016 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback in feb of 2017. I've owned the car for a little over 2 years now. Over the last 2 years I haven't had many issues with the vehicle. There was a recall on the clutch with mostly the ford focuses but I took mine in just in case before my warranty was up and turns out my clutch was damaged and it was an automatic. Go Figure. It's not really spacious. I can really only fit 2 people in the backseat even though there are 3 seats because I have to push the drivers seat all the way back (I'm 5'6).The Bluetooth system SYNC can be touch sometimes but I've only had to call SYNC twice in the last 2 years to help me fix the Bluetooth issue and they were more than helpful. Other than that I love the touch screen, all the gadgets and so far the reliability. Good car and wasn't bad when i drove it 8 hours from CT to WV. Comfortable and Really Great on Gas! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun little economy car Andy , 03/02/2019 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful First off, I have the SE hatchback with the 1.0 3 cylinder ecoboost engine (SFE package). It's actually pleasing to drive - acceptable power and fuel efficient to boot. It won't win any races, but it's not boring either. Comes standard with a manual transmission, which I prefer anyway- light clutch and solid shifts (although it's only a 5 speed and no reverse lockout). For fuel economy, I'm averaging between 33-38 mpg, which translates to 375-425 miles on one tank (12 gallons) depending on the season. But be careful, it's easy to go fast in this car because it drives so well. I can definitely tell this car came from Europe, handling is surprisingly good and car feels solid going down the road. My biggest gripe with the handling is the cheap economy Hankook tires this car comes standard with - fine in the dry but poor grip when wet or snowy. Upgrade your tires to get the most out of this car. Interior fit and finish is very good, doesn't feel terribly cheap like most American car interiors. Visibility is outstanding, LOVE the large windshield and the airy feeling it gives you. Decent stock audio system, but the base Sync screen is too small and recessed for my taste. And I find it annoying having to rely on voice commands to change audio source because it's otherwise buried in the settings if you do it manually. Sync reliability and functionality hasn't been great with my car and there is no update, but when it does work, it works OK. Interior cargo space isn't anything to brag about and the rear seats don't fold down flat, but apart from that, you can get a fair amount of stuff in the back nonetheless. Rear seats are best meant for small kids and only two of them at most, so this isn't a family car by no means. But the seats are fairly comfortable for all passengers that do fit inside. Overall reliability hasn't been terrible with only a couple things worth mentioning. So far, I've had to replace the A/C compressor, coolant tank, coolant hose, and oil cooler, with only the compressor covered under warranty. Occasionally, my Sync voice commands stop working and the only way to reset it is to disconnect the battery for a minute - dealerships can't explain why this happens or replicate the problem (go figure). But I'm currently at 53,000 miles and running strong despite all that. Overall, I'm satisfied with my Fiesta and it will serve me well until it dies. The Honda Fit has better cargo room, but I chose the Fiesta because it's more of a driver's car and gives me more smiles per gallon. Report Abuse

2016 Ford Fiesta LouAnn Madrid , 08/12/2017 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful So far I really like the car although I have not received my $300 off the car they promised they would make a payment which I have not got a confirmation of as of yet Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse