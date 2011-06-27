Used 2014 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love. This. Car. enzom , 10/29/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle about a month ago while looking for a small city vehicle with a manual transmission that was easy to learn and fun to drive. I tried the Fiat 500, Mini Cooper, and while deciding to look at American models I noticed that the 2014 Fiesta had a similar front as the 2013 Fusion. After swinging and missing at the first ford dealership, I finally found one and it looked stunning. I test drove it and purchased it on the spot. I got the Sedan SE (looked less sporty) in the candy blue color (I'm not sure why, but it just stood out). So far, I love the car. It has great pickup, easy throws for the clutch, and gets great gas mileage. Not to mention easy parking in the city. Report Abuse

Best Value in America! richsolar , 11/27/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My 22 year old son and I needed a car after a lady wrecked his new scooter. We went after the least expensive safe new car we could find and the Ford Fiesta came thru big time. We can't believe what a great value this fun to drive car is. No complaints, just Love! Report Abuse

A relationship to build over time JR , 12/29/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful OK, I will be honest, at first I didn't like the quirky transmission of the car. It NEVER did anything serious such as stall, fail to make the car go when I stepped on the accelerator or some of the other things I have seen in other reviews. The problem was simply clicking noises and a bit of awkwardness in city driving, where stopping and changing speeds constantly is required. Absolutely NO problems at cruising speeds in the highway (in fact, STELLAR performance in highway driving). At the dealership, they told me that this dual-clutch transmission is new technology, and the car needs time to "learn" your driving style and adapt to it. I didn't believe it and I brought the car back a couple times. Each time they downloaded the updated software into the transmission for free. I wasn't happy because I really didn't believe what they were telling me. I have now owned this car for 3 years, and it has grown in me, to where I can now recommend it. First, everything other than the quirky transmission is really awesome (the comfort ride, the power considering its small engine, the fuel economy, the looks, the interior design, the AWESOME touch-screen entertainment system/bluetooth, high-tech, great sound, etc.). Second, with time, I found that what I was initially told at the dealer about the transmission turned out to be true. I also agree with another reviewer who said that this is a car that you have to learn to drive. The quirks and awkwardness have faded away over the three years. The car really adapts to your driving style! But you also learn how to avoid the quirks. I love the car now, and I think that the tradeoff in the initial issues with the transmission is small in comparison with all the good things you get from this car. Recently, Ford extended the warranty on the transmission control module to 10 years or 150,000miles for free. I got a letter explaining this. I appreciated this gesture from Ford, and makes me feel confident about keeping this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You have to learn how to drive this car David Dawson , 11/30/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 24 people found this review helpful Okay... does this car stutter when you drive it. No. If you learn how to drive it. It takes time as the car learns how you drive and you have to learn how to drive it. If my wife and I switch drivers it does stutter. It never, ever stutters for me. Not at all. The trick is to be assertive. That doesn't mean floor it. That means to step down a tiny bit harder than you normally would. If you get a stammer you do not back off the accelerator as you would normally do... you press down about 10% more and the stutter will immediately stop. When you accelerate to get onto the highway you want to do that assertively. That means you press down the accelerator to 40% and let the car move through the gears without changing the accelerator setting until you reach 4th or 5th gear. It will be very smooth if you do that. Eventually the car and you will learn and you'll have a smooth ride every time. In exchange for learning how to drive you will get between 40 and 50 MPG on the highway. You will get between 30 and 40 around town. I fill the gas tank twice a month (and it only holds 14 gallons). Yes, you may have been fooled when you bought this car. It does not have an automatic transmission. NO. If you expect it to act like a conventional automatic transmission you will be disappointed. It won't, it is a manual transmission and it absolutely acts like one. If you learn to drive it properly, learn to work with its limitations, you will find it is a nice, little, pretty, INEXPENSIVE car. You have to learn to love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse