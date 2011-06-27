Used 1997 Ford F-350 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

If you could only own one truck Mainer , 02/18/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this new in '97, still own it and probably will never have to buy another truck. I know that I rated the fuel mileage high - but what do you expect from that engine, nothing but torque and power. Has performed great from the deserts to the colorado mountains and the Maine winters! Report Abuse

Super Ford Truck katrinka , 12/31/2002 8 of 8 people found this review helpful A most Excellent purchase!! never left me stranded. Never a breakdown. Just the occasional needing of tires and regular oil changes. all minor maint. The Powerstroke gives all the power you would ever need in a pick up. Pulls our 1976 Fiberform fully fueled and loaded with camping and fishing goodies up an 8% grade at 65 mph+. I know I would buy this model again. Report Abuse

Great truck JJBYZ4x4 , 06/24/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Absolutely love this truck. Have always loved the body style and this is the last year it was made. Bought the truck with 200,000 miles on it and only had to replace the glow plugs (common on these engines). Other than oil changes and usual wear parts like brakes and tie rod ends, I haven't had to spend a dime on it. Rides a little rought but I have a 6 inch lift on a 1 ton truck so it comes with the territory. I'll drive this one till it can't be driven any more and then probably look for another one. Report Abuse

Best Ever broncotom , 10/03/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is the best truck ever built! I have 300,000 miles on it, and it will still burn the tires off the rims! Nothing else like. It was built when trucks were trucks, men were men, and the women liked us that way! Report Abuse