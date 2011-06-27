  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350
  4. Used 1997 Ford F-350
  5. Used 1997 Ford F-350 Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Ford F-350 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 F-350
5(87%)4(13%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
8 reviews
Write a review
See all F-350s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,020 - $2,146
Used F-350 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

If you could only own one truck

Mainer, 02/18/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this new in '97, still own it and probably will never have to buy another truck. I know that I rated the fuel mileage high - but what do you expect from that engine, nothing but torque and power. Has performed great from the deserts to the colorado mountains and the Maine winters!

Report Abuse

Super Ford Truck

katrinka, 12/31/2002
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

A most Excellent purchase!! never left me stranded. Never a breakdown. Just the occasional needing of tires and regular oil changes. all minor maint. The Powerstroke gives all the power you would ever need in a pick up. Pulls our 1976 Fiberform fully fueled and loaded with camping and fishing goodies up an 8% grade at 65 mph+. I know I would buy this model again.

Report Abuse

Great truck

JJBYZ4x4, 06/24/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Absolutely love this truck. Have always loved the body style and this is the last year it was made. Bought the truck with 200,000 miles on it and only had to replace the glow plugs (common on these engines). Other than oil changes and usual wear parts like brakes and tie rod ends, I haven't had to spend a dime on it. Rides a little rought but I have a 6 inch lift on a 1 ton truck so it comes with the territory. I'll drive this one till it can't be driven any more and then probably look for another one.

Report Abuse

Best Ever

broncotom, 10/03/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is the best truck ever built! I have 300,000 miles on it, and it will still burn the tires off the rims! Nothing else like. It was built when trucks were trucks, men were men, and the women liked us that way!

Report Abuse

Last of a breed

Brian Dunbar, 01/10/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Purchased used in July of 2003, this pick-up has been very reliable for me. Ride is typical for a truck with a live front axle and one ton suspension. The 460 V-8 averages 8 mpg in the city, 12 on the highway. Twin fuel tanks allow a 500 mile range, but a fill-up from empty can drain your bank account faster than a weekend in Vegas. Everything is still working on this beast and no rust has developed despite living in a region of the country where the roads are heavily salted in the winter. The low range in 4WD is extremely low and has taken me to places where I would never have taken a 1/2 ton 4WD pickup. Overall I have been very happy with this truck!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-350s for sale

Related Used 1997 Ford F-350 Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles