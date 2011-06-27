Used 1991 Ford F-350 XLT Lariat Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Length245.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Maximum payload3775.0 lbs.
Wheel base168.4 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Rangoon Red
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Wheat Metallic
  • Light Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Special White
  • Bronze Black Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Walnut Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red
  • Holly Green
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Nimbus Metallic
  • Diamond White
