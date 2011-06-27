2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Dennis Hazeltine , 01/30/2019 Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I have an 04 F 350 that I have had for 14 years so when we bought our new 5th wheel we had to get a new truck so I purchased a 2019 F 350 dually and what a great truck. I got the lower level Lariat so the only it doesn't have which I wish it did is 360 degree camera, to get this is another $3,000 for a bunch of stuff I don't want. The truck is just amazing, the power of the Diesel is awesome, we picked up our new 40' 5 th wheel at 13,000lb. we merged onto the highway giving her some gas and we were up to 70 in no time, it was like the camper,wasn't even there. What a change from the 04 gas truck we had. The interior is very nice and very comfortable, the back seat is very roomy, lots of room for the Grandkids, 110 outlet and USB for the gadgets. The rear seat folds up and reveals storage compartment which if you don't want to use folds down to give you a huge space for carrying large things to keep them dry. Up front it's very comfy lots of knows and buttons plus you have the computer by your speedometer that gives you a host of set ups for the truck, it's awesome. The SYNC 3 works excellent along with NAV, Bluetooth and host of other features. Your heater controls are ok they are hard to find at night because they are not lit, especially the fan control..not good. The heater itself is great Ford has added a extra heater so the cabin heats up real fast. In all I am very happy with my truck, but I just bought it in November so I have to get some more miles on it to see how the serviceability is going to be.