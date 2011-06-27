2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
5th wheel hauler
I traded in a 2015 F350 King Ranch for the 2019 F350 and so far I love it. I hated the doors and front end on the 15 but Fords new body style has overcome all that. The doors shut like a luxury car. Front end and frame are solid. I really like the new cab design, more room than I was expecting. The Ford 5th wheel hitch is exceptional and quite, no movement and takes up less room. Overall very happy with the new truck.
2019 Ford F 350 Crew Cab Dually, Diesel
I have an 04 F 350 that I have had for 14 years so when we bought our new 5th wheel we had to get a new truck so I purchased a 2019 F 350 dually and what a great truck. I got the lower level Lariat so the only it doesn't have which I wish it did is 360 degree camera, to get this is another $3,000 for a bunch of stuff I don't want. The truck is just amazing, the power of the Diesel is awesome, we picked up our new 40' 5 th wheel at 13,000lb. we merged onto the highway giving her some gas and we were up to 70 in no time, it was like the camper,wasn't even there. What a change from the 04 gas truck we had. The interior is very nice and very comfortable, the back seat is very roomy, lots of room for the Grandkids, 110 outlet and USB for the gadgets. The rear seat folds up and reveals storage compartment which if you don't want to use folds down to give you a huge space for carrying large things to keep them dry. Up front it's very comfy lots of knows and buttons plus you have the computer by your speedometer that gives you a host of set ups for the truck, it's awesome. The SYNC 3 works excellent along with NAV, Bluetooth and host of other features. Your heater controls are ok they are hard to find at night because they are not lit, especially the fan control..not good. The heater itself is great Ford has added a extra heater so the cabin heats up real fast. In all I am very happy with my truck, but I just bought it in November so I have to get some more miles on it to see how the serviceability is going to be.
Ford F 350 wins
Test drove all of the domestic trucks and the Ford stood out as the best by far.
Platinum found lacking
Purchased a F350 Platinum Diesel Crew Cab Super Duty 4X4 online. Found it was missing lots of features that should be standard on this line of vehicle as it is near the top of what they have to offer. No sun roof, no spray in bedliner, no lane departure warning or safety seat, and other features. Also, the Ford Super Duty trucks DO NOT come with Heads Up Display, that is a common feature found on other makes such as Ram, GMC and Chevy but is not even an option to choose on a Ford Super Duty. Very disappointed. Should have stuck with one of the other manufactures, but did not know all this because it was an online purchase by a dishonest salesman that represented the truck as being loaded with all the options including those listed when asked.
