2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Diesel V8 generates immense power and torque
- Plenty of payload and tow capacity
- Aluminum body reduces overall weight, improving efficiency
- Spacious cabs offer many convenience and technology options
- Price tag soars with options
- New Lariat Sport Package (20-inch wheels, spray-in bedliner, black trim, etc.)
- B&O Play stereo replaces premium Sony stereo
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
Modern trucks are more capable than ever, but some jobs require an extra dose of power. That's where the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty comes in. It offers massive tow ratings, enormous payload capacity, and all the high-tech features that modern heavy-duty truck buyers require.
Depending on your preferences and the hauling capability you require from your F-350, you can go with one of two engines: the standard 6.2-liter V8 or a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8. Both are powerful and provide plenty of hauling potential. Yet it's the truck's multiple driver assist features that fully illustrate how modern the F-350 is.
The adaptive cruise control, for example, is capable of operating in normal scenarios or while the truck is pulling a full 30,000-pound load. That should make long highway hauling journeys much easier. For added peace of mind, there are also features available such as lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring that can be programmed with the length of your trailer, and a rearview camera that can be mounted at the back of your trailer and connected to the infotainment screen. Getting your toy-hauler into a parking spot just got much easier.
Clearly, the F-350 is both capable and modern. But it's also downright cozy. There's abundant space in the cabin, supportive seats, and plenty of trim-level upgrades that are creature comfort-oriented. Hook up your trailer, load up all your heaviest gear, and you'll still have a vehicle that will pamper you on the longest of road trips. The 2019 Ford F-350 is a great pick for a modern heavy-duty truck that provides maximum comfort and capability.
Ford F-350 Super Duty models
The 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a full-size heavy-duty pickup available in six trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. It can be configured as a regular-cab, extended-cab (aka SuperCab) or crew-cab body, with either a 6.8-foot or an 8.2-foot bed length. The standard 6.2-liter gasoline V8 produces 385 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, while an available turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 puts out an impressive 450 hp and 935 lb-ft of torque. Both are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. A dual rear-wheel axle is also optional for the F-350.
Base XL models are just above the fleet level and come standard with features that include 17-inch steel wheels, manual front locking hubs (four-wheel-drive models), intermittent wipers, a rearview camera, manually telescoping towing mirrors, a removable locking tailgate with tailgate lift assist, and a 2.5-inch trailer hitch receiver with a 2-inch insert. Also included are air conditioning, vinyl upholstery, manual windows and door locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, and a four-speaker audio system. Extended- and crew-cab models get a six-speaker system.
Step up to the XLT and you get 18-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable heated mirrors, four locking cleats in the bed, a trailer-brake controller, keyless entry, cloth upholstery, rear underseat lockable storage, power windows and locks, and rear privacy glass (extended- and crew-cab models only). The XLT also includes cruise control, an alarm system, the Sync voice-controlled infotainment system, a 4.2-inch display, a USB port, and a CD player and satellite radio.
Springing for the midrange Lariat trim level gets you an electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system (four-wheel-drive models only), power-folding and telescoping outside mirrors plus driver-side auto-dimming and integrated spotlights, tubular side steps, a power-sliding rear window, and rear parking sensors. This trim also brings dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a rear center armrest, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8-inch center touchscreen display, an upgraded Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, two 110-volt household-style power outlets, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a premium B&O Play 10-speaker B&O Play audio system with two USB charging ports.
The Western-themed King Ranch trim level, which is only offered on crew-cab models, adds unique alloy wheels, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, LED box lighting, keyless entry and start, remote start, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel, and a navigation system with satellite radio.
Choosing the Platinum model, again offered only on crew-cab models, gets you 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive steering, LED headlights, automatic wipers, power running boards, a remote tailgate release, a built-in tailgate step, multicontour front seats, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
Top-of-the-line Limited models include everything from the Platinum model and add a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a panoramic sunroof, and a Limited-exclusive two-tone leather interior.
Many of the features standard on upper trim levels are offered as options on the rest of the lineup. Other noteworthy options include a power sunroof, a heavy-duty trailer tow package (offered only with the turbodiesel engine), a massive 48-gallon fuel tank, different axle ratios with an electronically locking rear differential, an FX4 off-road package, and a fifth-wheel/gooseneck hitch prep package. That options list goes on with adaptive cruise control, collision warning with brake support, skid plates (four-wheel-drive models only), an Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System with a total of seven cameras, a separate rearview camera that can be mounted on a customer's trailer, trailer tire-pressure monitoring and a spray-in bedliner.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 4x4 Crew Cab Platinum FX4 (turbo 6.7L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 6.8-foot bed).
NOTE: Although the F-250 is slightly less capable than the F-350, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's F-350.
Consumer reviews
I traded in a 2015 F350 King Ranch for the 2019 F350 and so far I love it. I hated the doors and front end on the 15 but Fords new body style has overcome all that. The doors shut like a luxury car. Front end and frame are solid. I really like the new cab design, more room than I was expecting. The Ford 5th wheel hitch is exceptional and quite, no movement and takes up less room. Overall very happy with the new truck.
I have an 04 F 350 that I have had for 14 years so when we bought our new 5th wheel we had to get a new truck so I purchased a 2019 F 350 dually and what a great truck. I got the lower level Lariat so the only it doesn't have which I wish it did is 360 degree camera, to get this is another $3,000 for a bunch of stuff I don't want. The truck is just amazing, the power of the Diesel is awesome, we picked up our new 40' 5 th wheel at 13,000lb. we merged onto the highway giving her some gas and we were up to 70 in no time, it was like the camper,wasn't even there. What a change from the 04 gas truck we had. The interior is very nice and very comfortable, the back seat is very roomy, lots of room for the Grandkids, 110 outlet and USB for the gadgets. The rear seat folds up and reveals storage compartment which if you don't want to use folds down to give you a huge space for carrying large things to keep them dry. Up front it's very comfy lots of knows and buttons plus you have the computer by your speedometer that gives you a host of set ups for the truck, it's awesome. The SYNC 3 works excellent along with NAV, Bluetooth and host of other features. Your heater controls are ok they are hard to find at night because they are not lit, especially the fan control..not good. The heater itself is great Ford has added a extra heater so the cabin heats up real fast. In all I am very happy with my truck, but I just bought it in November so I have to get some more miles on it to see how the serviceability is going to be.
Test drove all of the domestic trucks and the Ford stood out as the best by far.
|King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
6.2L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$59,975
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW
6.2L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$54,520
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 5750 rpm
|XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
6.2L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$40,920
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.2L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$52,830
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 5750 rpm
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when a vehicle comes into the truck's blind spot. The zone can be enlarged to cover a trailer.
- Trailer Tow Camera System
- Lets you know what's behind your trailer when reversing.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Warns you if a tire is below the recommended pressure. Coverage can include trailer tires as well.
Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. the competition
Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
If you're in the market for a pickup truck, rest assured that Chevrolet and Ford have direct rivals for you to choose from. In this case, it's the Silverado 3500HD. The Silverado 3500 and the F-350 have similar equipment and engine choices but Ford boasts bigger numbers in the towing and hauling categories. We also tend to prefer the Ford's more comfortable interior, both in daily-driving and road-trip scenarios.
Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. Ram 3500
Right alongside the F-350, the Ram 3500 is one of the best heavy-duty pickup trucks money can buy. The Ram 3500 has similarly high tow ratings, a plush and modern interior, and several helpful driver aids to rival Ford's available systems. One of the Ram's most impressive traits is its comfortable ride, which can easily match the F-350 even on its best day.
Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. GMC Sierra 3500HD
GMC essentially makes more upscale versions of Chevrolet products. In this case, the Sierra 3500HD is a more lavishly equipped version of the Silverado. It has some additional standard equipment and a few higher-quality interior materials, but it has the same available engines and towing capabilities. This makes it a good competitor for the F-350's most well-equipped trim levels.
Is the Ford F-350 Super Duty a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty?
- New Lariat Sport Package (20-inch wheels, spray-in bedliner, black trim, etc.)
- B&O Play stereo replaces premium Sony stereo
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
Is the Ford F-350 Super Duty reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,920.
Other versions include:
- King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $59,975
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $54,520
- XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,920
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,830
- XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $42,405
- King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $61,460
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $47,315
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,040
- Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $64,710
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,840
- Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $66,740
- King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $56,585
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,035
- Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $64,510
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,640
- King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $56,790
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,320
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $81,615
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $45,840
- XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,725
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,505
- King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $59,780
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $83,090
- XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $37,920
- XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,120
- Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $63,000
- XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,605
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $81,415
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,030
- King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $58,265
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,235
What are the different models of Ford F-350 Super Duty?
The 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a ridiculously capable heavy-duty truck. Properly equipped and using a gooseneck hitch, it can tow up to 32,000 pounds. That's 16 tons. Don't tow? Well, a regular-cab, two-wheel-drive F-350 with dual rear wheels can handle up to a 7,630-pound payload. That's the weight of about three Ford Fiesta hatchbacks. There simply aren't that many people who haul that much stuff.
But if you're one of those people who need this much truck, this is the truck you need. Ford's Super Duty line of heavy-duty pickups, like little brother F-150, uses a body that is made mostly from aluminum. That knocks the truck's weight down and keeps the effective payload high. Ford would like to point out that the body isn't made of just aluminum but of a "military-grade" aluminum alloy material that's built to last. It's not a beer can.
Beyond the body that comes in regular-, extended- and crew-cab configurations, the F-350's frame has been redesigned around larger, high-strength steel frame rails and crossmembers for additional strength. And the engines are a gasoline-burning 6.2-liter V8 making 385 horsepower or a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 knocking out 450 hp and an astonishing 935 pound-feet of peak torque. Both are backed by a six-speed automatic transmission and feed either a two- or four-wheel-drive system.
Even in stripped-down, regular-cab XL trim, the F-350 includes features such as a locking tailgate, dual gloveboxes and a driver information display. From there the range moves through XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trim levels with the equipment levels rising at each step and the wheel diameters growing as well. At the top of the range, the F-350 King Ranch, F-350 Platinum and F-350 Limited models feature large luxury-car cabins in what happen to be heavy-duty pickups.
To accommodate a wide variety of towing and hauling situations, the F-350 is available in different wheelbases and different length beds. And the options list is very long, including work-oriented and play-oriented equipment, such as a visual guidance system for reversing while hooked to a trailer, blind-spot monitoring and several onboard entertainment systems.
Trucks are the backbone of American enterprises ranging from small businesses to megasize corporations. So buying the right truck is a critical decision, and Edmunds is here to help you make it.
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Overview
The 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab.
