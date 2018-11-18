More about the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty

The 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a ridiculously capable heavy-duty truck. Properly equipped and using a gooseneck hitch, it can tow up to 32,000 pounds. That's 16 tons. Don't tow? Well, a regular-cab, two-wheel-drive F-350 with dual rear wheels can handle up to a 7,630-pound payload. That's the weight of about three Ford Fiesta hatchbacks. There simply aren't that many people who haul that much stuff. But if you're one of those people who need this much truck, this is the truck you need. Ford's Super Duty line of heavy-duty pickups, like little brother F-150, uses a body that is made mostly from aluminum. That knocks the truck's weight down and keeps the effective payload high. Ford would like to point out that the body isn't made of just aluminum but of a "military-grade" aluminum alloy material that's built to last. It's not a beer can. Beyond the body that comes in regular-, extended- and crew-cab configurations, the F-350's frame has been redesigned around larger, high-strength steel frame rails and crossmembers for additional strength. And the engines are a gasoline-burning 6.2-liter V8 making 385 horsepower or a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 knocking out 450 hp and an astonishing 935 pound-feet of peak torque. Both are backed by a six-speed automatic transmission and feed either a two- or four-wheel-drive system. Even in stripped-down, regular-cab XL trim, the F-350 includes features such as a locking tailgate, dual gloveboxes and a driver information display. From there the range moves through XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trim levels with the equipment levels rising at each step and the wheel diameters growing as well. At the top of the range, the F-350 King Ranch, F-350 Platinum and F-350 Limited models feature large luxury-car cabins in what happen to be heavy-duty pickups. To accommodate a wide variety of towing and hauling situations, the F-350 is available in different wheelbases and different length beds. And the options list is very long, including work-oriented and play-oriented equipment, such as a visual guidance system for reversing while hooked to a trailer, blind-spot monitoring and several onboard entertainment systems. Trucks are the backbone of American enterprises ranging from small businesses to megasize corporations. So buying the right truck is a critical decision, and Edmunds is here to help you make it.

2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Overview

The 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

