2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab

Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Crew Cab Pickup Exterior. Options Shown.
Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Crew Cab Pickup Fender Badge
Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Crew Cab Pickup Exterior. Options Shown.
Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Crew Cab Pickup Exterior. Options Shown.
Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Crew Cab Pickup Exterior. Options Shown.
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab
MSRP Range: $37,920 - $83,090

Which F-350 Super Duty does Edmunds recommend?

The F-350, like most heavy-duty rigs, is highly customizable at almost every trim level. As a good F-350 starting point, though, we recommend the XLT. It comes with cloth upholstery instead of vinyl and a basic version of Ford's Sync infotainment system. From there you have several available upgrades to choose from, including any specifications you'd like to make regarding bed length and cab size.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Diesel V8 generates immense power and torque
  • Plenty of payload and tow capacity
  • Aluminum body reduces overall weight, improving efficiency
  • Spacious cabs offer many convenience and technology options
Cons
  • Price tag soars with options
What's new
  • New Lariat Sport Package (20-inch wheels, spray-in bedliner, black trim, etc.)
  • B&O Play stereo replaces premium Sony stereo
  • Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017

Overall rating

Modern trucks are more capable than ever, but some jobs require an extra dose of power. That's where the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty comes in. It offers massive tow ratings, enormous payload capacity, and all the high-tech features that modern heavy-duty truck buyers require.

Depending on your preferences and the hauling capability you require from your F-350, you can go with one of two engines: the standard 6.2-liter V8 or a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8. Both are powerful and provide plenty of hauling potential. Yet it's the truck's multiple driver assist features that fully illustrate how modern the F-350 is.

The adaptive cruise control, for example, is capable of operating in normal scenarios or while the truck is pulling a full 30,000-pound load. That should make long highway hauling journeys much easier. For added peace of mind, there are also features available such as lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring that can be programmed with the length of your trailer, and a rearview camera that can be mounted at the back of your trailer and connected to the infotainment screen. Getting your toy-hauler into a parking spot just got much easier.

Clearly, the F-350 is both capable and modern. But it's also downright cozy. There's abundant space in the cabin, supportive seats, and plenty of trim-level upgrades that are creature comfort-oriented. Hook up your trailer, load up all your heaviest gear, and you'll still have a vehicle that will pamper you on the longest of road trips. The 2019 Ford F-350 is a great pick for a modern heavy-duty truck that provides maximum comfort and capability.

Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a full-size heavy-duty pickup available in six trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. It can be configured as a regular-cab, extended-cab (aka SuperCab) or crew-cab body, with either a 6.8-foot or an 8.2-foot bed length. The standard 6.2-liter gasoline V8 produces 385 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, while an available turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 puts out an impressive 450 hp and 935 lb-ft of torque. Both are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. A dual rear-wheel axle is also optional for the F-350.

Base XL models are just above the fleet level and come standard with features that include 17-inch steel wheels, manual front locking hubs (four-wheel-drive models), intermittent wipers, a rearview camera, manually telescoping towing mirrors, a removable locking tailgate with tailgate lift assist, and a 2.5-inch trailer hitch receiver with a 2-inch insert. Also included are air conditioning, vinyl upholstery, manual windows and door locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, and a four-speaker audio system. Extended- and crew-cab models get a six-speaker system.

Step up to the XLT and you get 18-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable heated mirrors, four locking cleats in the bed, a trailer-brake controller, keyless entry, cloth upholstery, rear underseat lockable storage, power windows and locks, and rear privacy glass (extended- and crew-cab models only). The XLT also includes cruise control, an alarm system, the Sync voice-controlled infotainment system, a 4.2-inch display, a USB port, and a CD player and satellite radio.

Springing for the midrange Lariat trim level gets you an electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system (four-wheel-drive models only), power-folding and telescoping outside mirrors plus driver-side auto-dimming and integrated spotlights, tubular side steps, a power-sliding rear window, and rear parking sensors. This trim also brings dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a rear center armrest, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8-inch center touchscreen display, an upgraded Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, two 110-volt household-style power outlets, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a premium B&O Play 10-speaker B&O Play audio system with two USB charging ports.

The Western-themed King Ranch trim level, which is only offered on crew-cab models, adds unique alloy wheels, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, LED box lighting, keyless entry and start, remote start, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel, and a navigation system with satellite radio.

Choosing the Platinum model, again offered only on crew-cab models, gets you 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive steering, LED headlights, automatic wipers, power running boards, a remote tailgate release, a built-in tailgate step, multicontour front seats, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Top-of-the-line Limited models include everything from the Platinum model and add a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a panoramic sunroof, and a Limited-exclusive two-tone leather interior.

Many of the features standard on upper trim levels are offered as options on the rest of the lineup. Other noteworthy options include a power sunroof, a heavy-duty trailer tow package (offered only with the turbodiesel engine), a massive 48-gallon fuel tank, different axle ratios with an electronically locking rear differential, an FX4 off-road package, and a fifth-wheel/gooseneck hitch prep package. That options list goes on with adaptive cruise control, collision warning with brake support, skid plates (four-wheel-drive models only), an Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System with a total of seven cameras, a separate rearview camera that can be mounted on a customer's trailer, trailer tire-pressure monitoring and a spray-in bedliner.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 4x4 Crew Cab Platinum FX4 (turbo 6.7L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 6.8-foot bed).

NOTE: Although the F-250 is slightly less capable than the F-350, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's F-350.

Driving

Thanks to its stout engine and chassis, the F-350 is capable of taking on just about anything. Whether it's hauling heavy loads or taking the family to dinner, the Super Duty impresses with its smooth ride and responsive powertrain.

Acceleration

The 6.7-liter turbodiesel handles all requests for power nearly exactly the same: There's a brief pause as the turbos gather speed, followed by an unrelenting wave of torque. Whether you're towing, off-roading or just trying to merge into traffic, the F-350's power delivery doesn't seem to change.

Braking

The pedal feedback is a bit grabby and wooden at first, and it's soft through the rest of its travel. This characteristic causes a slight disconnect in expectations, but you can simply apply more force, and the F-350 will respond willingly.

Steering

Though the F-350 has a relatively numb steering feel, particularly on-center, its steering weight is surprisingly light at first and linearly increases in resistance. Thanks to the adaptive steering, feedback increases once the front end has some weight on it, such as when cornering.

Handling

The F-350 has surprisingly snappy turn-in, which helps out around town, but there's no escaping its sheer size and weight. Hard-edge bumps can upset the chassis, particularly midcorner.

Drivability

The F-350's transmission upshifts quickly and smoothly. Powertrain response lags slightly, but that's to be expected from a large turbodiesel powerplant. When empty, downshifts happen smoothly and quickly as well. If there's any serious tow weight, the tow-haul mode keeps excessive shifts under control.

Off-road

Our truck had a lockable rear differential and shift-on-the-fly 4WD, but you must be going slow and shift to neutral before engaging 4L. Aside from its tremendous size, the F-350 is sure-footed and adept. Thank the optional FX4 off-road package on our truck for that.

Comfort

Long trips are welcomed in the Super Duty thanks to its quiet cabin and plush leather interior. Interior noise is well-muted, with just the thrum of the Power Stroke engine to be heard. Once you make the climb up into the cab, you don't want to come back down.

Seat comfort

The F-350's leather seats feature memory function and power adjustability for both front seats. The seat massagers spoil the driver and passenger, and they add to the seats' natural plushness. The three-zone lumbar adjustability allows for fine-tuning. But the rear middle seat is stiff and narrow.

Ride comfort

The F-350 Super Duty's comfort when unladen is just about the same as when it's loaded down. This jack-of-all-trades is an easy road-trip companion, with only the slightest judder from hard-edge concrete slabs and potholes intruding into the cabin.

Noise & vibration

At idle you can easily hear the clackity-clack of the diesel engine, and as you accelerate, you can faintly hear the intake whoosh letting you know the engine's taking care of business. Once up to speed, the powertrain noise settles down to a calm roar. Wind and road noise is well-damped.

Climate control

The two-zone climate control is easy to use and can be manipulated by smallish buttons on the center console or through the head unit. The cabin cools down quickly, and it holds temperature well. The seat ventilation was virtually nonfunctional in our test truck.

Interior

The Super Duty's interior is not only comfortable but also very functional. Its digital display is customizable, and you can check tire pressures for both the truck and trailer right from the cab. There are enough physical buttons so that you don't always have to hunt and peck on a screen.

Ease of use

While the hard buttons are small and close together, most functions can be handled purely on screen through Ford's Sync 3 system. Knobs still control the climate control temperature and the sound system volume and tuning.

Getting in/getting out

Power-retractable steps are standard on Platinum models, and they greatly enhance ease of entry and exit, although it's still a leap. The front roof-pillar handle helps steady you on your way in. But the doors are large and, combined with the width of the truck, make parking in narrow spots a chore.

Driving position

The F-350's upright style of driving is appropriate for the class. Adjustable pedals and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel are part of the memory package, ensuring different-size drivers can be comfortable.

Roominess

There's no lack of interior room, with a rear seat generous in width and kneeroom. Front passengers can set their seats wherever they want and not intrude into the rear passenger room. Headroom is prodigious as well, with plenty of elbow and shoulder room at all seating positions.

Visibility

It's a big truck, so blind spots are expected. The blind spots created by the tall hood line and long rear bed are mitigated somewhat by the button-activated camera system, and blind-spot detection helps on the sides. Our only wish is that the blind-spot indicators would be bigger.

Quality

The Platinum interior uses a high-grade leather, but plastic panels let you know you're in a work truck. Though some people won't mind, it could be a deal-breaker for others.

Utility

Utility is what the Super Duty is all about thanks to its high gross vehicle weight rating and fifth-wheel prep. Our test truck had no shortage of weight-carrying capability. It easily towed nearly 7,000 pounds over 120 miles, with gusting winds and hills to reckon with.

Small-item storage

Small-item storage is excellent with a large center console, a smaller forward storage pocket, and a selectable four-way cupholder or a two-way cupholder and storage bin. The F-350 also offers a storage shelf to the sides of the center console and two storage areas in each door.

Cargo space

The 6.8-foot bed won't accommodate a 4-by-8 sheet of plywood, but the regular-bed F-350 is easier to navigate than the longer-bed model. Ford's tailgate step makes getting in and out of the bed easy to properly secure loads. Inside, 60/40-split fold-up rear seat bottoms reveal a cabinwide cargo zone.

Child safety seat accommodation

The rear offers three child safety seat positions with easy-to-interface lower LATCH anchors. The top LATCH anchors are nylon loops that thread over the top of the seats and underneath the headrests.

Towing

The F-350 offers a maximum conventional tow capacity of 21,000 pounds or up to 32,000 pounds with a gooseneck hitch. The F-350 can be programmed to remember certain trailers to call up brake gain and blind-spot settings. The power-extending side mirrors aid visibility.

Hauling

With a gross vehicle weight rating of 13,000 pounds to play with, the Super Duty can certainly transport whatever needs to be hauled. A flexible bed tie-down system is available, and an LED bed lighting system lets you see what you're doing when securing a load in the dark.

Technology

Thanks to the Sync 3 interface, even work trucks can feel modern and high-tech. The F-350 also has adjustable blind-spot detection, so its field of view can cover a trailer. The surround-view cameras help with parking and trailering, and the electronic tailgate release is nice to have.

Audio & navigation

Ford's Sync 3 system is easy to understand and use. The large touch surfaces make navigating a breeze, although you can never get the perfect zoom factor on the map.

Smartphone integration

Dual USB outlets and Bluetooth connectivity make sure smartphone integration is a piece of cake. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included.

Driver aids

The optional adaptive cruise control system works appropriately. It's especially helpful when you're trying to stay under the towing speed limit. But the feedback settings on the lane departure warning system need more differentiation.

Voice control

Sync 3's voice control system recognizes natural language and works on the audio, navigation and, of course, phone calls. Push the voice button longer, and you can tap directly into Siri or Android voice prompts.
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 22%
1 star reviews: 11%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 9 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 5th wheel hauler
Mel,
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

I traded in a 2015 F350 King Ranch for the 2019 F350 and so far I love it. I hated the doors and front end on the 15 but Fords new body style has overcome all that. The doors shut like a luxury car. Front end and frame are solid. I really like the new cab design, more room than I was expecting. The Ford 5th wheel hitch is exceptional and quite, no movement and takes up less room. Overall very happy with the new truck.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Ford F 350 Crew Cab Dually, Diesel
Dennis Hazeltine,
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

I have an 04 F 350 that I have had for 14 years so when we bought our new 5th wheel we had to get a new truck so I purchased a 2019 F 350 dually and what a great truck. I got the lower level Lariat so the only it doesn't have which I wish it did is 360 degree camera, to get this is another $3,000 for a bunch of stuff I don't want. The truck is just amazing, the power of the Diesel is awesome, we picked up our new 40' 5 th wheel at 13,000lb. we merged onto the highway giving her some gas and we were up to 70 in no time, it was like the camper,wasn't even there. What a change from the 04 gas truck we had. The interior is very nice and very comfortable, the back seat is very roomy, lots of room for the Grandkids, 110 outlet and USB for the gadgets. The rear seat folds up and reveals storage compartment which if you don't want to use folds down to give you a huge space for carrying large things to keep them dry. Up front it's very comfy lots of knows and buttons plus you have the computer by your speedometer that gives you a host of set ups for the truck, it's awesome. The SYNC 3 works excellent along with NAV, Bluetooth and host of other features. Your heater controls are ok they are hard to find at night because they are not lit, especially the fan control..not good. The heater itself is great Ford has added a extra heater so the cabin heats up real fast. In all I am very happy with my truck, but I just bought it in November so I have to get some more miles on it to see how the serviceability is going to be.

5 out of 5 stars, Ford F 350 wins
Heavy Hauler,
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Test drove all of the domestic trucks and the Ford stood out as the best by far.

Features & Specs

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB features & specs
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
6.2L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$59,975
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW features & specs
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW
6.2L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$54,520
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB features & specs
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
6.2L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$40,920
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.2L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$52,830
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite F-350 Super Duty safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver when a vehicle comes into the truck's blind spot. The zone can be enlarged to cover a trailer.
Trailer Tow Camera System
Lets you know what's behind your trailer when reversing.
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Warns you if a tire is below the recommended pressure. Coverage can include trailer tires as well.

Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. the competition

Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

If you're in the market for a pickup truck, rest assured that Chevrolet and Ford have direct rivals for you to choose from. In this case, it's the Silverado 3500HD. The Silverado 3500 and the F-350 have similar equipment and engine choices but Ford boasts bigger numbers in the towing and hauling categories. We also tend to prefer the Ford's more comfortable interior, both in daily-driving and road-trip scenarios.

Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. Ram 3500

Right alongside the F-350, the Ram 3500 is one of the best heavy-duty pickup trucks money can buy. The Ram 3500 has similarly high tow ratings, a plush and modern interior, and several helpful driver aids to rival Ford's available systems. One of the Ram's most impressive traits is its comfortable ride, which can easily match the F-350 even on its best day.

Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. GMC Sierra 3500HD

GMC essentially makes more upscale versions of Chevrolet products. In this case, the Sierra 3500HD is a more lavishly equipped version of the Silverado. It has some additional standard equipment and a few higher-quality interior materials, but it has the same available engines and towing capabilities. This makes it a good competitor for the F-350's most well-equipped trim levels.

The least-expensive 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,920.

