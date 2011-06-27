Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Ford Trucks Suck!
Update to the following: I sold the POS Ford and bought a Ram truck and have been very happy with it. NEVER BUY A FORD TRUCK! We bought a new 2010 F350 diesel engine King Ranch. At about 30,000 miles the engine blew. They replaced most of it under warrantee but not all of it. I asked to have it all replaced and was told they could only replace the parts they found to be faulty. I asked to have the warrantee reset and was told that was impossible. Now at 70,000 miles the engine needs to be replaced again - not under warrantee... estimate is about $15,000. Long before the warrantee ran out we had it in for loss of power and the "wrench" light being on. They said the oil level was severely overfull due to fuel in the oil system - which shouldn't be possible. We were charged an oil change and told to check the oil level every 100 miles. Oil level didn't go up so we took it in and they said everything must be fine. Later we had the same issue and took it to another dealership who said the issue must be related to the earlier issue of the oil being severely overfull. They reset the codes and charged usfor diagnostics and an oil change sent us on our way. The truck has now been at the ford dealer for 2 weeks and no word on whether Ford will help us with the cost. NEVER BUY A FORD TRUCK!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-350 Super Duty
Related Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner