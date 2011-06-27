  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 F-350 Super Duty
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all F-350 Super Duties for sale
List Price Estimate
$6,038 - $9,288
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A+

Terrific!, 08/27/2010
7 of 10 people found this review helpful

This F-350 is the second F-series new truck i have purchased. There was a Toyota Tundra in between that I should have left @ the dealership. Ford means quality in the F series, engineered by people that know trucks. I was so glad to get back into a Ford after that Tundra. The only down side to the F-350 is it is a little underpowered. You must use the tow/haul mode on steep hills and w/loads. I have had two 3800# loads in the bed, traveled 50 miles home up a long, steep mountain grade, slowing a bit but turning, braking and general handling was superior. I have owned this truck almost one year now and always look forward to driving it. What a blessing it is

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all F-350 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles