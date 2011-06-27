Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
A+
Terrific!, 08/27/2010
7 of 10 people found this review helpful
This F-350 is the second F-series new truck i have purchased. There was a Toyota Tundra in between that I should have left @ the dealership. Ford means quality in the F series, engineered by people that know trucks. I was so glad to get back into a Ford after that Tundra. The only down side to the F-350 is it is a little underpowered. You must use the tow/haul mode on steep hills and w/loads. I have had two 3800# loads in the bed, traveled 50 miles home up a long, steep mountain grade, slowing a bit but turning, braking and general handling was superior. I have owned this truck almost one year now and always look forward to driving it. What a blessing it is
Report Abuse
