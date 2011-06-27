Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Ryan Welcher , 09/22/2005

I feel it is a great truck for towing and hauling, However it need some more pickup in traffic. It is getting around 9 miles to the gallon, which is not bad for a 10,000 GVW truck. Overall I am impressed with this truck. I have always owned Chevy trucks and this is my first Ford. I do however miss the Chevy's power out of the hole.