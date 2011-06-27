  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle54.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
Measurements
Length247.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6035 lbs.
Gross weight10400 lbs.
Height77.1 in.
Maximum payload4300 lbs.
Wheel base158 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/ Arizona Beige
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat /Arizona Beige
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Flint
  • Black
  • Medium Flint
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT275/65R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
