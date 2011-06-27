Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Overheating problem is persistent and common with 6.0 diesel motor. Three times the EGR cooler and Oil Cooler went bad. Three sets of headgaskets in first 100K miles. Coolant is always low because it loses it. This condition runs rampant in this motor. Ford will do nothing to determine or fix the root cause of the problem. Nor will they offer alternate transportation. Three year old truck has spent two months of that time in the repair shop. Ford considers this acceptable and they do nothing to compensate for lost time without work truck.

Ryan , 05/01/2020 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We bought our 2004 Powerstroke in Nov 2015 with 112k miles on it. I did the research and went ahead and had the oil cooler replaced with the revised factory unit (egr had already been deleted). At that time, a coolant filter was installed. This resulted in perfect delta between coolant and oil even when towing. I added an Edge CTS monitor time keep an eye on all the important readings. Having this monitor helped me discover the high pressure oil pump was beginning to fail around 150k miles. That same monitor also told me the turbo was sticking. We paid around $10k for this truck in 2015. As I write this review in 2020, our truck has 180k miles and runs/looks like new. All of the revisions (hpop, oil cooler, turbo drain back, blue spring, rebuild front suspension, replace all four driver side injectors) total around $6k over the last five years. That’s $16k for a truck that looks and runs like new. It pulls our 13k pound fifth wheel with ease. A new truck with the exact same equipment would cost well over $60k. Newer trucks have the headache of secondary cooling systems, DPF, and a bunch of other emissions equipment that can and will cause a headache down the road. Our truck has none of that and gets 18-19 mpg on the highway. Newer trucks don’t get that kind of mpg. And, yes, our head gaskets are original and perfectly intact because we don’t have a tuner. Adding a tuner to a 6.0 Powerstroke is fine but you’ll need to have the heads “studded” to compensate for the extra heat/pressure. We love our truck and have no plans to go spend $950 a month on a new one.