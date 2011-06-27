Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
can it be any better.
This truck, with a little money for upgrades can pull trailers with ease. Some or these trailers exceed 20,000 pounds and holds speeds up steep hills with ease. With an exhaust brake the down hills are safe and enjoyable. The only downside is the transmission will eventually fail to handle all the power from the engine. When doing extreme towing be prepared for a transmission upgrade. Once done this truck is a beast.
I love my truck!
This truck will pull ANYTHING! Last fall I pulled a rather large horse trailer through the Smoky Mountains - if not for the sight of it in my rearview mirror, I would've been positive the trailer wasn't back there. It's comfortable, powerful, looks good, hauls well, has more rear leg room than my Explorer Limited.....okay, so it drinks gas, but so what? And it's a little tight in the mall parking lot.... I wouldn't trade my truck for ANYHING!
it doesn't get any better
The whole hype about terrible gas mileage is wrong. if you drive a truck the way you are supposed to, like i do, i get 15 highway and 11-12 in town, which beats the last chevy 1ton i had by far.
Wonder why there's no option for the 7.3 on this site? oh well...
I own a 2002 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Long Bed 7.3L Powerstroke Turbo Diesel (that's a mouth full). It currently has 215,000 miles on it. I absolutely love this truck and everything about it. I've put a lot of money into repairs so far but I've put more money in aftermarket performance parts/unnecessary parts (Large tires, Lift kit, chip, fast track fuel system, tranny cooler, tranny shift kit, etc) which is my own fault. The only repair I've been majorly disappointed with was the transmission going out and even with that happening I still love my truck. My maintenance: Avg oil change: $120, Radiator $150, Rebuilt Tranny: $3000, Alternator $250, rebuilt front leaf springs $500, Ujoints $200
2002 F350 CC LB 4X4
Great Truck, expensive maintainance.
