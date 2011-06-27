  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1999 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle48.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length222.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height76.3 in.
Maximum payload4930.0 lbs.
Wheel base137.0 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Interior Colors
  • Denim Blue
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles