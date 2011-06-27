  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford F-250 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 F-250
5(45%)4(33%)3(22%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
9 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,846 - $3,848
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1999 Ford F-250 Lariat 4WD SB

ronkster44, 05/09/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This truck has been by far the best truck I have ever driven.

great vehicle

wowhatarush, 08/12/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a great vehicle. I am 100% happy with it.

Good Truck

dbweaver, 11/24/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is the best, hardest working, most dependable work truck I have ever had. I have 129,000mi on it with only one repair, which was a new clutch kit.

like a rock

devyn_hogan, 01/18/2012
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

only a couple small problems with it, the factory transmition was replaced (under warranty) in about a month from buying. and that is about it. will haul just about anything, i had a huge almost 40 foot camper with loft on top, (not a ultra light, normal hitch) going up a hill, when the old antifreeze (scratch that, ancient) decides to use the overflow hose. they placed the end right on top of the exhaust. wasn't pretty, but it made it the rest of the way. then we towed a large shed behind it. one story tall, all wood. diddent even notice it was there. now it plows the drivway, 9 foot plow and it pushes anything. love it

Big Blue

sdscott, 05/20/2004
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The F250 has performed as a child- hauler and car-hauler. It has gotten us through the snow in winter and the air conditioning blows cold in the summer. The 7.3L diesel has had few mechanical problems.

