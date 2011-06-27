Used 1999 Ford F-250 Consumer Reviews

devyn_hogan , 01/18/2012

only a couple small problems with it, the factory transmition was replaced (under warranty) in about a month from buying. and that is about it. will haul just about anything, i had a huge almost 40 foot camper with loft on top, (not a ultra light, normal hitch) going up a hill, when the old antifreeze (scratch that, ancient) decides to use the overflow hose. they placed the end right on top of the exhaust. wasn't pretty, but it made it the rest of the way. then we towed a large shed behind it. one story tall, all wood. diddent even notice it was there. now it plows the drivway, 9 foot plow and it pushes anything. love it