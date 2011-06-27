  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford F-250 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
Great Truck

Jason Harmon, 02/09/2009
I really loved this truck. The only problem was when I blew a spark plug and the dealership said it needed to be a recall but Ford hasn't done it yet. Great to drive. Very hard to get aftermarket wheels for, you basically have to switch to super duty axles. I raised the torsion bars and put on 315's, it sat up big and everybody thought I had a lift on it. Black exterior, black windows, and big black tires made this truck stand out in a good way. I never had a problem with the 4x4. The motor was needing to be overhauled at around 160,000 miles

