Used 1997 Ford F-250 HD XL Features & Specs

More about the 1997 F-250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque395 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size7.5 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room62.2 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length232.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Maximum payload3510.0 lbs.
Wheel base152.2 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermont Green
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Vermillion
  • Colonial White
