Used 1996 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Ford 1996 Power Stroke
patrick p andrews, 04/06/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I love it. I had Chev 4x4 trucks gas engines carrying campers and pulling boats for 25 years then switched to ther Ford diesel power stroke. Powerfull, comfortable.
Great truck!
Tequila, 08/20/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I needed a truck to pull my horses around New England. This one does the job in style and gets me home! No problems. Every penner I know drives a Fo
3 Brothers Truck
David, 10/06/2018
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This was purchased new by Timothy then by Frank Then Given to David and it lasted till June 29th 2015 all hard work and did every task with dignity and respect.
