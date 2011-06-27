  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250
  4. Used 1996 Ford F-250
  5. Used 1996 Ford F-250 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 F-250
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250s for sale
List Price Estimate
$868 - $1,828
Used F-250 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ford 1996 Power Stroke

patrick p andrews, 04/06/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love it. I had Chev 4x4 trucks gas engines carrying campers and pulling boats for 25 years then switched to ther Ford diesel power stroke. Powerfull, comfortable.

Report Abuse

Great truck!

Tequila, 08/20/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I needed a truck to pull my horses around New England. This one does the job in style and gets me home! No problems. Every penner I know drives a Fo

Report Abuse

3 Brothers Truck

David, 10/06/2018
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was purchased new by Timothy then by Frank Then Given to David and it lasted till June 29th 2015 all hard work and did every task with dignity and respect.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-250s for sale

Related Used 1996 Ford F-250 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles