Used 1995 Ford F-250 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
It never stops
I brought this truck 2 years old with 30,000 miles on it. Since then I've put 170,000 miles on it without changing anything other than the battery. I haven't even been real good about the maintenance. Tranny fluid changed twice and the oil (only synthetic) every 5-8,000 miles, but I did have dual oil filters on it til the hose burst.
Good Work Truck
We purchased our '95 F250 a year or two ago and have been impressed with its performance, even under heavy stress. We normally tow a 16' trailer, and sometimes haul heavy loads like bricks or other building materials. The 460 engine always starts well and has lots of power and torque for being a fairly primitive engine design. Fuel economy is usually anywhere from 9 mpg city/12 mpg highway, depending on the load and wind conditions, so the fuel bill leaves somewhat to be desired! The only trouble it has given us is some rear brake problems, cheap interior plastic parts, and some issues with the clutch linkage. Otherwise, it's been a solid, reliable work truck.
Huge Power & 21MPG!
The 7.3 Powerstroke Turbo Diesel is an incredible workhorse. I commute 50+ miles a day and wanted the better mileage of a diesel. I'm getting 21+ MPG driving 70mph with AC on full blast most of the time. But this pleasing mileage is not at the expense of power. This truck will flat out move! The neck- snapping power puts a big grin on my face every single day I drive it. Ford builds the toughest truck on the road as well. The F250 is an extremely stout vehicle yet comfortable to drive. Seating, steering and braking are outstanding, suspension is fairly stiff but not back-breaking. Doors shut with the slightest push. I would buy again without hesitation.
Excellent reliable Trucks
I bought my truck w/113k miles and now it has 165K. I have only put in a new water pump, powersteering pump (which was my fault for burning it up) and a battery, and lots and lots of fuel. this baby is thirsty.
A great truck
What a work horse. The truck will pull a house. Very poor turning radius but this is not a race car either. I love the truck. A truck is there to work not drive like a caddy. I recomend it to everyone that needs a good work truck.
