Used 1993 Ford F-250 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

It just won't stop Richard , 10/20/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I love the power and braking, added try Y headers and it became a whole new engine and better mpg. I get 12 on the fwy and 9 in town. This is a daily driver that tows occasionally (10 mpg towing) and off roads on the weekend. Capt. chairs are good but armrests are to high for me (I am a tall guy). Got the manual shifted transfer case so the solenoid wouldn't fail me in the mud (experience from the dealership I worked at). Installed manual locking 4x4 hubs. I have had this truck airborne off roading before and broke steering box but was still able to drive home and then to work to put new one in. I have never messed with the A/C system and it still blows cold, not so great in southern California traffic. Report Abuse

Ok Truck reallyachevyguy , 05/28/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought it used with 58k mi on it.It's been a pretty good on so far.But it does get LOUSY gas mileage. Between 7-10mpg empty. And the power I expected from the 460 wasn't quite there. But it does ok..think an aftermarket ignition is a must soon to help it out. Put a K&N filter and 3" single flowmaster on it and got some improvement. Definately get the front add-a-leaf...will save tires and improve the handling. Report Abuse

big block gas hog big johnson , 09/15/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The truck is great. The mileage is lousy but it makes up for it in the power and torque. Report Abuse

This is a great old truck! articfox687 , 03/12/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this truck after a fleet retired it at 115k. It pulled a 14,000lb trailer every day before I bought it. I did have to rebuild the trans at 190k. But nothing else. I have the peppy 5.8L, and at 255k it will still pull a full size van on the trailer at 65mph and not slow on the hills. MPG 14-16, no matter what. The body is rusty now but from the drivers seat the truck still feels new. I love my big white beast. Way better truck that my '02 c2500 Chevy. I only wish Ford still made this exact truck! Report Abuse