  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250
  4. Used 1993 Ford F-250
  5. Used 1993 Ford F-250 Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Ford F-250 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 F-250
5(43%)4(29%)3(14%)2(14%)1(0%)
4.0
7 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250s for sale
List Price Estimate
$828 - $1,744
Used F-250 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It just won't stop

Richard, 10/20/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I love the power and braking, added try Y headers and it became a whole new engine and better mpg. I get 12 on the fwy and 9 in town. This is a daily driver that tows occasionally (10 mpg towing) and off roads on the weekend. Capt. chairs are good but armrests are to high for me (I am a tall guy). Got the manual shifted transfer case so the solenoid wouldn't fail me in the mud (experience from the dealership I worked at). Installed manual locking 4x4 hubs. I have had this truck airborne off roading before and broke steering box but was still able to drive home and then to work to put new one in. I have never messed with the A/C system and it still blows cold, not so great in southern California traffic.

Report Abuse

Ok Truck

reallyachevyguy, 05/28/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought it used with 58k mi on it.It's been a pretty good on so far.But it does get LOUSY gas mileage. Between 7-10mpg empty. And the power I expected from the 460 wasn't quite there. But it does ok..think an aftermarket ignition is a must soon to help it out. Put a K&N filter and 3" single flowmaster on it and got some improvement. Definately get the front add-a-leaf...will save tires and improve the handling.

Report Abuse

big block gas hog

big johnson, 09/15/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The truck is great. The mileage is lousy but it makes up for it in the power and torque.

Report Abuse

This is a great old truck!

articfox687, 03/12/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck after a fleet retired it at 115k. It pulled a 14,000lb trailer every day before I bought it. I did have to rebuild the trans at 190k. But nothing else. I have the peppy 5.8L, and at 255k it will still pull a full size van on the trailer at 65mph and not slow on the hills. MPG 14-16, no matter what. The body is rusty now but from the drivers seat the truck still feels new. I love my big white beast. Way better truck that my '02 c2500 Chevy. I only wish Ford still made this exact truck!

Report Abuse

Fixed Or Repaired Daily

ForBadger, 09/12/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This truck has a real quality problem and is poorly engineered as a work vehicle. From day one, the front brakes would stick. Ford could never fix them. From 40K miles, leaks sprang up everywhere; valve guides, main seal, A/C compressor, rear axle, pinion seal, clutch slave cylinder, master cylinder, and a rusted gas tank. The engine bay is cluttered and hard to work on. The fuel filter is in a bad spot for replacement. Very poor torque from a standing start. Many other problems that seem to be the result of Ford trying new ideas and materials that didn't work out.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-250s for sale

Related Used 1993 Ford F-250 Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles