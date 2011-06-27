Used 1992 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Tow vehicle for 5th wheel trailer
This F250 long bed is ready to tow your 5th wheel trailer (rated 10,000 lbs. 9000 lb. rec.) 460 CID V8 (7.5L), AT, sliding rear window, AM/FM cassette, etc. Hitch, brake control, transmission cooler & temp gauge, mirrors, 5th wheel tailgate & 17 cubic foot truck trunk included. Just hook up and go. This truck is strong, fun to drive and good looking.
Best Truck
I have been a Ford nut for many years and owned many Fords, This 92 F250, 4X4. has been a super truck to own and I wouldn't trade it for any of the other makes. It has hauled family & friends, huge loads of cargo in the box and a fully loaded tandem trailer without any problems at all. Starts in below zero weather every time. The only reason I didn't give the truck 10's everywhere was is there is always room to improve in anything! I'll drive this truck till I can't drive anymore and then still give it to the kids for their use! Love it. Thanks Ford!
Sponsored cars related to the F-250
Related Used 1992 Ford F-250 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner