Used 1992 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

mud4x4 , 02/04/2008

4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have been a Ford nut for many years and owned many Fords, This 92 F250, 4X4. has been a super truck to own and I wouldn't trade it for any of the other makes. It has hauled family & friends, huge loads of cargo in the box and a fully loaded tandem trailer without any problems at all. Starts in below zero weather every time. The only reason I didn't give the truck 10's everywhere was is there is always room to improve in anything! I'll drive this truck till I can't drive anymore and then still give it to the kids for their use! Love it. Thanks Ford!