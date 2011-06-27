  1. Home
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)DieselFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating556
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
manual locking hubsnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.34.0 gal.48.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Diesel fuelFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm935 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l6.7 l6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm450 hp @ 2800 rpm385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Valves163216
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)DieselFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Overhead valves (ohv)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
direct injection (diesel)noyesno
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesno
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationnoyesno
LED headlampnoyesno
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesno
3 front headrestsnonoyes
Front center 3-point beltnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Tow Technology Bundleyesnono
Snow Plow/Camper Packageyesnoyes
King Ranch Monochromatic Paint Packageyesnono
Snow Plow Prep Packageyesyesyes
High Capacity Trailer Tow Packageyesyesyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyesyesyes
Skid Plate Packageyesyesyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyesyesyes
Camper Packageyesnoyes
Chrome Packageyesnono
LED Lighting Packageyesnono
9900 lbs. GVWR Packageyesyesyes
King Ranch Ultimate Packageyesnono
XL Decor Package (Fleet)nonoyes
STX Appearance Packagenonoyes
XL Value Packagenonoyes
Power Equipment Groupnonoyes
Heavy Service Suspension Package For Pickup Box Delete (Fleet)nonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyesyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
USB with external media controlyesyesno
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesno
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
11 total speakersyesyesno
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesnono
leather steering wheelyesyesno
keyless ignitionyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
rear parking sensorsyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesno
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
adjustable pedalsyesyesno
heated steering wheelyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlnoyesno
front, side, and rear view cameranoyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
Passenger vanity mirrornonoyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
hands-free entryyesyesno
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Adaptive Cruise Controlyesnono
Premium Vinyl Flooringyesyesno
Vehicle Safe By Console Vaultyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesno
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryesyesyes
Upfitter Switchesyesnoyes
Heated Rear Seatsyesnono
SYNC 3nonoyes
Cloth Front Seats with Mini-Console (Fleet)nonoyes
FordPass Connectnonoyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radiononoyes
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Player and Clock (Fleet)nonoyes
Carpet Flooringnonoyes
Cruise Control (Fleet)nonoyes
110V/400W Outletnonoyes
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
premium leatheryesyesno
driver cooled seatyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
passenger cooled seatyesyesno
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
massagingnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
vinylnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Rear head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Bed Matyesyesyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyesyesyes
6" Angular Chrome Extended Running Boardsyesnono
Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyesyesyes
20" Chrome PVD Aluminum Wheelsyesnono
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyesyes
LT275/65R20E All-Terrain Tiresyesnono
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyesyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyesyesyes
LT275/70R18E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyesnono
Drop-In Bedlineryesyesyes
LT275/65R20E OWL All-Season Tiresyesnono
LED Roof Clearance Lightsyesyesyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyesyesno
20" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Light Caribou Painted Pocketsyesnono
LT275/70R18E BSW All-Terrain Tiresyesnono
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera Systemyesnoyes
Front and Rear Wheel Well Linersyesyesyes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryesyesyes
Panoramic Moonroofyesnono
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesno
Power Running Boardsyesnono
Tool/Cargo Box By Delta (Fleet)yesyesyes
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yesyesyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyesnoyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityesnoyes
Tailgate Stepyesnoyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityesyesyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain Tiresnonoyes
Spare Tire and Wheelnonoyes
Pickup Box Deletenonoyes
Power Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassnonoyes
6" Angular Chrome Step Barsnonoyes
Rear Wheel Well Linernonoyes
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Platform Running Boardsnonoyes
Privacy Glassnonoyes
Spare Tire Delete (Fleet)nonoyes
Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)nonoyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Tiresnonoyes
Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)nonoyes
BoxLink Locking Cleatsnonoyes
LED Box Lightingnonoyes
Front Wheel Well Linersnonoyes
Defrost w/Fixed & Privacy Glassnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Angle of departure21.8 degrees22.1 degrees21.8 degrees
Length266.2 in.250.0 in.266.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity17600 lbs.17500 lbs.17500 lbs.
Curb weight6695 lbs.7264 lbs.6695 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.9900 lbs.9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.8.2 in.
Angle of approach18.4 degrees17.9 degrees18.4 degrees
Height81.3 in.81.5 in.81.3 in.
Maximum payload3130 lbs.3350 lbs.3130 lbs.
Wheel base176.0 in.159.8 in.176.0 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Magma Red Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Silver Spruce
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Oxford White
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Green Gem (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Java, premium leather
  • Camelback, premium leather
  • Medium Earth Gray (Fleet), vinyl
  • Medium Earth Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray (Fleet), cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
partial wheel coversyesnoyes
LT275/65R E tiresyesyesno
All season tiresyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesno
18 in. wheelsyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
20 in. wheelsnoyesno
All terrain tiresnoyesno
painted steel wheelsnonoyes
LT245/75R E tiresnonoyes
fullsize matching spare tirenonoyes
17 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,805
Starting MSRP
$80,240
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
