2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Features & Specs
|Overview
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Diesel
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|no
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual locking hubs
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|48.0 gal.
|34.0 gal.
|48.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Diesel fuel
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Torque
|430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|935 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|6.7 l
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 5750 rpm
|450 hp @ 2800 rpm
|385 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Valves
|16
|32
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Diesel
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|direct injection (diesel)
|no
|yes
|no
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|no
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|no
|yes
|no
|LED headlamp
|no
|yes
|no
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|no
|3 front headrests
|no
|no
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Tow Technology Bundle
|yes
|no
|no
|Snow Plow/Camper Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|King Ranch Monochromatic Paint Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Snow Plow Prep Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|High Capacity Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heavy Service Suspension Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Skid Plate Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Camper Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|no
|no
|LED Lighting Package
|yes
|no
|no
|9900 lbs. GVWR Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|King Ranch Ultimate Package
|yes
|no
|no
|XL Decor Package (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|STX Appearance Package
|no
|no
|yes
|XL Value Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Equipment Group
|no
|no
|yes
|Heavy Service Suspension Package For Pickup Box Delete (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|no
|11 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|no
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|no
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|no
|rear view camera
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|no
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|yes
|no
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|no
|yes
|no
|front, side, and rear view camera
|no
|yes
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|no
|no
|Premium Vinyl Flooring
|yes
|yes
|no
|Vehicle Safe By Console Vault
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Upfitter Switches
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|SYNC 3
|no
|no
|yes
|Cloth Front Seats with Mini-Console (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|FordPass Connect
|no
|no
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|no
|no
|yes
|Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Player and Clock (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|Carpet Flooring
|no
|no
|yes
|Cruise Control (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|110V/400W Outlet
|no
|no
|yes
|Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|premium leather
|yes
|yes
|no
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|massaging
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|vinyl
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.6 in.
|43.6 in.
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Bed Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6" Angular Chrome Extended Running Boards
|yes
|no
|no
|Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Chrome PVD Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Front Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT275/65R20E All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stowable Loading Ramps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT275/70R18E OWL All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Drop-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT275/65R20E OWL All-Season Tires
|yes
|no
|no
|LED Roof Clearance Lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|yes
|yes
|no
|20" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Light Caribou Painted Pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|LT275/70R18E BSW All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front and Rear Wheel Well Liners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Black Molded Hood Deflector
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Panoramic Moonroof
|yes
|no
|no
|ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power Running Boards
|yes
|no
|no
|Tool/Cargo Box By Delta (Fleet)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|5th Wheel Hitch Kit
|yes
|no
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|no
|yes
|Gooseneck Hitch Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT245/75R17E All-Terrain Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Spare Tire and Wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Pickup Box Delete
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass
|no
|no
|yes
|6" Angular Chrome Step Bars
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Wheel Well Liner
|no
|no
|yes
|6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Platform Running Boards
|no
|no
|yes
|Privacy Glass
|no
|no
|yes
|Spare Tire Delete (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|BoxLink Locking Cleats
|no
|no
|yes
|LED Box Lighting
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Wheel Well Liners
|no
|no
|yes
|Defrost w/Fixed & Privacy Glass
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Angle of departure
|21.8 degrees
|22.1 degrees
|21.8 degrees
|Length
|266.2 in.
|250.0 in.
|266.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|17600 lbs.
|17500 lbs.
|17500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6695 lbs.
|7264 lbs.
|6695 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9900 lbs.
|9900 lbs.
|9900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|8.2 in.
|8.2 in.
|Angle of approach
|18.4 degrees
|17.9 degrees
|18.4 degrees
|Height
|81.3 in.
|81.5 in.
|81.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|3130 lbs.
|3350 lbs.
|3130 lbs.
|Wheel base
|176.0 in.
|159.8 in.
|176.0 in.
|Width
|80.0 in.
|80.0 in.
|80.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|no
|yes
|LT275/65R E tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|no
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|20 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|All terrain tires
|no
|yes
|no
|painted steel wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|LT245/75R E tires
|no
|no
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|no
|no
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,805
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ram 3500
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Ram 3500 2019
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Ranger
- 2020 1500