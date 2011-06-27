Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Dennis T , 09/07/2019 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck is tough, tougher, and toughest all at the same time. I have owned 2 Rams and one Chevrolet. This F250 with the 6.7 Powerstroke is a monster. I could tow my house down the road with it. I cannot say enough about this truck. Completely awesome truck. Nothing bad to say. 03-09-2020, had it over a year now, STILL the most awesome truck I have ever owned, no problems whatsoever. Great truck.