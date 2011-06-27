Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Best truck on the road. Any road.
Dennis T, 09/07/2019
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This truck is tough, tougher, and toughest all at the same time. I have owned 2 Rams and one Chevrolet. This F250 with the 6.7 Powerstroke is a monster. I could tow my house down the road with it. I cannot say enough about this truck. Completely awesome truck. Nothing bad to say. 03-09-2020, had it over a year now, STILL the most awesome truck I have ever owned, no problems whatsoever. Great truck.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2017 F250 XLT Nice Truck
Paul, 05/16/2018
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 5 people found this review helpful
Great truck so far. I’ve owned it 9 months. I purchased the dark magnetic grey with the 6.2 gas. Gets lots of looks and it runs strong :)
Report Abuse
- Technology
