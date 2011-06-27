  1. Home
Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Best truck on the road. Any road.

Dennis T, 09/07/2019
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
This truck is tough, tougher, and toughest all at the same time. I have owned 2 Rams and one Chevrolet. This F250 with the 6.7 Powerstroke is a monster. I could tow my house down the road with it. I cannot say enough about this truck. Completely awesome truck. Nothing bad to say. 03-09-2020, had it over a year now, STILL the most awesome truck I have ever owned, no problems whatsoever. Great truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2017 F250 XLT Nice Truck

Paul, 05/16/2018
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Great truck so far. I've owned it 9 months. I purchased the dark magnetic grey with the 6.2 gas. Gets lots of looks and it runs strong :)

Technology
