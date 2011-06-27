Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Should have stayed a GM man
I bought a 2015 reg cab, long box 4 wd over a month ago. TRUCK RIDES EXTREMELY ROUGH. rougher than any other 3/4 ton truck i have driven! I pull a small enclosed trailer around 3000 lb. I can't believe how squirrely the steering is on rougher roads with the trailer. I never felt that with my 2002 chev 2500hd with same trailer. Transmission slips while shifting into 3rd. Most of the paint has peeled off the front axle within the first year and ford will not fix it. So my year old truck is already rusting! Horribly cheap built truck
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
ok work truck, dont expect to put much on the back
I have this for a work truck, rear suspension sucks. looks like I have a loaded truck and all that is on the back is a lift gate. put a trailer on the back don't put more than a riding mower or golf cart on it.. then it really drops down. inside is ok seats are ok for a work truck and a decent amount of room. As for towing engine makes lots of noise and runs up the rpms but even with it being a 6.2L there isn't a lot of power. transmission is decent.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
Related Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner