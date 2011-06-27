Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

I bought a 2015 reg cab, long box 4 wd over a month ago. TRUCK RIDES EXTREMELY ROUGH. rougher than any other 3/4 ton truck i have driven! I pull a small enclosed trailer around 3000 lb. I can't believe how squirrely the steering is on rougher roads with the trailer. I never felt that with my 2002 chev 2500hd with same trailer. Transmission slips while shifting into 3rd. Most of the paint has peeled off the front axle within the first year and ford will not fix it. So my year old truck is already rusting! Horribly cheap built truck

ddakota609 , 03/01/2017 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

5 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have this for a work truck, rear suspension sucks. looks like I have a loaded truck and all that is on the back is a lift gate. put a trailer on the back don't put more than a riding mower or golf cart on it.. then it really drops down. inside is ok seats are ok for a work truck and a decent amount of room. As for towing engine makes lots of noise and runs up the rpms but even with it being a 6.2L there isn't a lot of power. transmission is decent.