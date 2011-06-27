Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
New 2015 Everyday driver
The gas engine is strong, the gas mileage is 15.5 miles per gallon on the interstate, 13 city. The transmission is very smooth. The heater, A/C and other interior comforts are good. All around very good daily driver. Update traded this truck for a Nissan Titan diesel. Update truck is working well. Used mostly for towing longer distances and around farm. Wife loves driving the truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
BEST TRUCK IVE EVER OWNED
Great for towing and really nice to drive long distances very comfortable. Mileage isn't great but for a big truck what are u really expecting. I love mine glad I got it never once regret it
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Lives up to expectations every day
Runs/drives like a big truck should. Needs elbow room, but is reliable, comfortable and up to everything I need it to do. A friend from down under called it "The quintessential American truck".
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
Buyer beware of FORD
So sad that I would purchase a broken truck. Even worse FORD doesn't care once they got my money. They wear you down until you give up. I could write ten pages of how we have been lied to and manipulated but I honestly have no more energy or time. Hours hours of result less effort. All I can say is check it from head to toe because if there is an issue you are screwed!! Buyer beware FORD has zero customer service once the sale is done. GMC is a better investment had our 13 years not one problem. FORD SUCKS!! Updating again March 8, 2018. We have been plagued with problems and terrible service.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great truck for everything
Great truck overall. Comfortable, rides smooth. Stylish interior. More than enough power. Only downside is if you're pulling a heavy trailer I'd recommend a 1 ton over the 3/4 because it does sag but have noticed that on all makes with the 3/4 ton. I have a 2012 XL extended cab gas 250 that I love as well
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
Related Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner