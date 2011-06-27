  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

4.3
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

New 2015 Everyday driver

Jan, 03/04/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

The gas engine is strong, the gas mileage is 15.5 miles per gallon on the interstate, 13 city. The transmission is very smooth. The heater, A/C and other interior comforts are good. All around very good daily driver. Update traded this truck for a Nissan Titan diesel. Update truck is working well. Used mostly for towing longer distances and around farm. Wife loves driving the truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
BEST TRUCK IVE EVER OWNED

Brandon, 10/17/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Great for towing and really nice to drive long distances very comfortable. Mileage isn't great but for a big truck what are u really expecting. I love mine glad I got it never once regret it

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Lives up to expectations every day

Jeff, 05/26/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Runs/drives like a big truck should. Needs elbow room, but is reliable, comfortable and up to everything I need it to do. A friend from down under called it "The quintessential American truck".

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Buyer beware of FORD

Amy Richman, 03/08/2016
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
12 of 32 people found this review helpful

So sad that I would purchase a broken truck. Even worse FORD doesn't care once they got my money. They wear you down until you give up. I could write ten pages of how we have been lied to and manipulated but I honestly have no more energy or time. Hours hours of result less effort. All I can say is check it from head to toe because if there is an issue you are screwed!! Buyer beware FORD has zero customer service once the sale is done. GMC is a better investment had our 13 years not one problem. FORD SUCKS!! Updating again March 8, 2018. We have been plagued with problems and terrible service.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great truck for everything

Andrew, 07/20/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great truck overall. Comfortable, rides smooth. Stylish interior. More than enough power. Only downside is if you're pulling a heavy trailer I'd recommend a 1 ton over the 3/4 because it does sag but have noticed that on all makes with the 3/4 ton. I have a 2012 XL extended cab gas 250 that I love as well

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
