Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

New 2015 Everyday driver Jan , 03/04/2016 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The gas engine is strong, the gas mileage is 15.5 miles per gallon on the interstate, 13 city. The transmission is very smooth. The heater, A/C and other interior comforts are good. All around very good daily driver. Update traded this truck for a Nissan Titan diesel. Update truck is working well. Used mostly for towing longer distances and around farm. Wife loves driving the truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

BEST TRUCK IVE EVER OWNED Brandon , 10/17/2016 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Great for towing and really nice to drive long distances very comfortable. Mileage isn't great but for a big truck what are u really expecting. I love mine glad I got it never once regret it Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Lives up to expectations every day Jeff , 05/26/2016 XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Runs/drives like a big truck should. Needs elbow room, but is reliable, comfortable and up to everything I need it to do. A friend from down under called it "The quintessential American truck". Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability

Buyer beware of FORD Amy Richman , 03/08/2016 King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 32 people found this review helpful So sad that I would purchase a broken truck. Even worse FORD doesn't care once they got my money. They wear you down until you give up. I could write ten pages of how we have been lied to and manipulated but I honestly have no more energy or time. Hours hours of result less effort. All I can say is check it from head to toe because if there is an issue you are screwed!! Buyer beware FORD has zero customer service once the sale is done. GMC is a better investment had our 13 years not one problem. FORD SUCKS!! Updating again March 8, 2018. We have been plagued with problems and terrible service. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value