Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great diesel truck!

Marc Ciampi, 07/13/2018
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Vehicle suspension is necessarily tight, making ride bouncy unless loaded. This truck is responsive & reliable with impressive power & sure handling. Great truck!

