  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 F-250 Super Duty
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale
List Price
$8,995
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Worst Truck I ever owned

eternal4, 11/05/2013
3 of 34 people found this review helpful

I have a XLT 250 regular cab 6.2 gas. I have less than 25K and I get this squeaking noise AT TIMES when I turn right or left at any speed. I have taken it to the dealer and they can't find what is causing it. I have bought several Chevy's over the years and my wife talked me into buying this piece of junk. Will NEVER purchase another Ford again.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles