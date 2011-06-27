Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

eternal4 , 11/05/2013

I have a XLT 250 regular cab 6.2 gas. I have less than 25K and I get this squeaking noise AT TIMES when I turn right or left at any speed. I have taken it to the dealer and they can't find what is causing it. I have bought several Chevy's over the years and my wife talked me into buying this piece of junk. Will NEVER purchase another Ford again.