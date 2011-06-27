  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

fuel pump failure....

louslugger, 07/22/2014
19 of 23 people found this review helpful

Model selection feature on this site is messed up. My 2009 6.4L has 86,000 miles on it. On recent trip pulling 5th wheel the engine goes into power de-rate (limp) mode and check engine light comes on. 8 hour trip took 10 and I was sometimes only able to make 40 mph on interstate. Same deal on trip home (wasn't away long enough to have problem diagnosed and repaired). My dealership determined it was a pcv on fuel pump sticking. Had to replace entire fuel pump and it required cab removal! About $2800 total. Labor alone for cab removal and replacement is about 10 hours. Why on earth design a vehicle that requires cab removal for simple replacement of a critical part?

2009 f250 5.4 crew cab

dissapointed, 06/19/2009
0 of 7 people found this review helpful

Ok this is my story. My first truck was a 2008 f250 5.4 cc the windshild had a bad leak and water got into the drivers side dash the truck developed some electricial problems so the dealership had to buy it back as a lemon. Thinking this was a fluke I bought another f250 sd cc 5.4 v8 two months later the windshild wipers would not turn off. The dealership told me it was a bad wiper motor. The gas mileage is bad at only 13mpg average. But hay you dont buy a big truck to worry about gas you buy it to haul pull whatever.The truck with the 5.4 is not a power house. I pull a 28ft travel trailer the truck has no problem susspenion wise but the 5.4 realy lacks the pulling power almost scarey

