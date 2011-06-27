Used 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

My hard working F-250 bigfeen , 05/28/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the BEST truck I have ever owned. It has a V-10 that has NEVER left me stranded! I love this truck and hate to get rid of it but it has over 300000 miles! Report Abuse

Biggest truck I'll ever need Tony1790 , 11/27/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had this truck for over 3 yrs now and so far the only problems that I've had are a bad COP and I've had to have the 4x4 hubs replaced under warranty. I've heard problems with the tranny and spark plugs but thus far have not had any of those problems.

F250 mark lamarche , 07/17/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i love this truck it rides nice and does all my towing of my r-v with out even being slugish i cant say enoughf for the truck . i had a 97 that was a beauti but i like this one better

What a woman thinks of her truck A. Robbins , 11/05/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I LOVE this Truck! It has been a much better experience than the two Toyotas, a Ford F-150 or the two Dodge trucks I've owned. It is a V-10 and I have very few complaints about it. I would recommend this truck to anyone who needs a heavy duty truck. A lot of people ask why I drive such a large truck, and I must reply that I never have to ask anyone to help me move something or go to the dump with yard waste.