Used 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
My hard working F-250
This is the BEST truck I have ever owned. It has a V-10 that has NEVER left me stranded! I love this truck and hate to get rid of it but it has over 300000 miles!
Biggest truck I'll ever need
I've had this truck for over 3 yrs now and so far the only problems that I've had are a bad COP and I've had to have the 4x4 hubs replaced under warranty. I've heard problems with the tranny and spark plugs but thus far have not had any of those problems.
F250
i love this truck it rides nice and does all my towing of my r-v with out even being slugish i cant say enoughf for the truck . i had a 97 that was a beauti but i like this one better
What a woman thinks of her truck
I LOVE this Truck! It has been a much better experience than the two Toyotas, a Ford F-150 or the two Dodge trucks I've owned. It is a V-10 and I have very few complaints about it. I would recommend this truck to anyone who needs a heavy duty truck. A lot of people ask why I drive such a large truck, and I must reply that I never have to ask anyone to help me move something or go to the dump with yard waste.
My ford's oil deal
This truck as been great to me, I do some minor hauling(Pop-up, landscape trailer)and love the 5 speed. I got the creeper gear. The vehicle is great except for the following. There are minor rattles in the door mechanism for the rear doors, my oil consumption is almost a quart every 3k miles(Every oil change)Other than that, its ok.
