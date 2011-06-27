Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Highly Recommend this truck to anybody!
I own a 2000 F250 V10 Crew Cab. I bought the truck back in 2005 with 31,000 on it. I bought the truck to pull trailers. The smallest trailer I pull with it weighs about 5,000lb. the largest is 22,000lb. fully loaded. It does awesome. I get about 10 mpg. pulling the largest trailer at 65mph. That's pretty dang good. The truck has almost 130,000 on it now with only a couple small maintenace things. I've had to put shocks, brakes, surpentine belt, and tires on it. I constantly get compliments from people saying how nice looking the truck is. The truck does awesome off road too. We consistantly get 12-20 inch snows around here in the winter time and the truck gets around awesome. Way to go Ford!
Very dependable & strong!
I've owned this vehicle now for over 10yrs. Bought it with 150K miles and have 265K now. I've only had to replace starter, glow plug solenoid & batteries. Plus regular wear items such as brakes, tires & shocks. It's been a very reliable, dependable truck!! Definitely have the 7.3 Powerstroke engine though.
Best truck I've ever driven!
This is the most versitile truck I have ever been in. It's great for work or play. It soes suck on fuel economy, but it more that makes up for that in its ability to pull extra heavy lods, such as a 6 ton wood chipper without bgetting bogged down.
2000 F-250
Only problem to date was cam sensor went out while covered under warranty. Great handling truck! Pulls 30' fifth wheel travel trailer just great. Had to replace original sport mirrors with the extendable trailer mirrors for better view, though. That's just the way it came, didn't order truck, bought off lot.
F250 a real truck
I traded a 2002 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD for the 2000 F250 Super Duty. The Power Stroke Motor gives me 20% better fuel economy than the Chevy. I feel that the Power Stroke has more get up and go then the Chevy 6.0L motor. In my opinion Ford makes a better Super Duty truck. It looks good and feels more rugged all over.
