Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Highly Recommend this truck to anybody! dogdude , 04/15/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I own a 2000 F250 V10 Crew Cab. I bought the truck back in 2005 with 31,000 on it. I bought the truck to pull trailers. The smallest trailer I pull with it weighs about 5,000lb. the largest is 22,000lb. fully loaded. It does awesome. I get about 10 mpg. pulling the largest trailer at 65mph. That's pretty dang good. The truck has almost 130,000 on it now with only a couple small maintenace things. I've had to put shocks, brakes, surpentine belt, and tires on it. I constantly get compliments from people saying how nice looking the truck is. The truck does awesome off road too. We consistantly get 12-20 inch snows around here in the winter time and the truck gets around awesome. Way to go Ford! Report Abuse

Very dependable & strong! Scott Livingston , 09/07/2016 XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned this vehicle now for over 10yrs. Bought it with 150K miles and have 265K now. I've only had to replace starter, glow plug solenoid & batteries. Plus regular wear items such as brakes, tires & shocks. It's been a very reliable, dependable truck!! Definitely have the 7.3 Powerstroke engine though. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best truck I've ever driven! Bobdabuildr , 11/28/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the most versitile truck I have ever been in. It's great for work or play. It soes suck on fuel economy, but it more that makes up for that in its ability to pull extra heavy lods, such as a 6 ton wood chipper without bgetting bogged down. Report Abuse

2000 F-250 Kevin Garry , 01/13/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Only problem to date was cam sensor went out while covered under warranty. Great handling truck! Pulls 30' fifth wheel travel trailer just great. Had to replace original sport mirrors with the extendable trailer mirrors for better view, though. That's just the way it came, didn't order truck, bought off lot. Report Abuse