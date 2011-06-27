2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews
Awesome truck
Drives like a sedan, with smooth 10 speed transmission. 21 avg mpg over first 1000 miles. So far all good experience. Platinum 4dr 3.5L ( not 5.0 ).
2020 F150 King Ranch
Awesome Truck with all the extras
Buy the V8 one!
Don't buy the ecoboost 3.5litre V6 which will give you a good gas milage but is darn unreliable as hell because of turbochargers & Variable Valve Timing system. If you want a truck which means business then you must go for the top trim level Ford Raptor 6.2 V8 without a doubt it's as reliable as a Toyota but is even more gass guzzler than a Toyota. So in my opinion you must go for the F150 V8 if you want pinnacle of trucks with utmost importance to its towing capacity & reliability. Be aware it won't come cheap, if you want cheap get an used one with a detailed quality check of the vehicle including its mechanical & electrical parts. If you want a cheaper but a good truck then some examples of it are Toyota Tundra, Toyota Hilux, Nissan Titan, Volkswagen Amarock NA V6 diesel & Mercedes Benz X-Class 4.0 NA V6. Dodge Ram 1500 is a good V8 truck but it is way expensive to maintain and it almost like a luxury car. If you want a rugged looking luxury car with a deck then buy that thing otherwise for towing purposes then don't buy it!
