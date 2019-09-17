2020 Ford F-150 Review

The 2020 Ford F-150 is a perfect example of the tough yet modern full-size pickup truck. It has the guts to tow and haul at the top of its class, yet it also offers a wide range of luxury and technology features. The combination makes it one of the most versatile trucks available and justifies the F-Series as the top-selling vehicle on the market. A lot of the F-150's appeal comes from its wide range of configurations. On basic work trucks, the base 3.3-liter V6 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. All other engines — including a fuel-efficient turbodiesel, two turbocharged V6s and a tried-and-true V8 — are equipped with a quick-shifting 10-speed. Depending on your needs, there are versions that excel in towing, comfort, fuel economy or off-road performance. Ford has invested heavily to keep the F-150 updated with the times. In addition to its lightweight all-aluminum body, the truck offers a selection of advanced technologies. Standard on all models is a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and most trim levels come with the Sync 3 infotainment system and an 8-inch touchscreen. Pre-collision assist with automatic braking is also standard equipment. New for 2020, the Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite comes on the Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited trims. The F-150 is a well-rounded truck with few compromises for a full-size pickup. But it's been a while since this version first launched in 2014, and you should note that competitors offer newer models. In particular, the Ram 1500 goes above and beyond with its smoother ride quality and innovative storage areas. The Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra are also freshly redesigned. But if you look to the F-150 for its advanced technology and user-friendliness, you won't be disappointed. Notably, the 2020 Ford F-150 is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article. What's it like to live with the F-150? The F-150 has been the truck sales leader for decades, so every new F-150 is massively important. That's why we bought a bright blue Lariat for our long-term fleet when this generation launched in 2015. While we liked the truck overall, we were unimpressed by the new 2.7-liter engine's real-world fuel economy compared to its EPA numbers. When the 2018 model bowed with a new transmission, we decided to buy another F-150 in nearly the exact same configuration, in part to see if the fuel economy improved. To read about how economy improved — or didn't — read our long-term F-150 test, where we also covered everything from performance to long-distance seat comfort.

Our verdict 8.1 / 10

How does it drive? 8.5

The F-150 offers strong and reasonably quick performance across its range of engines, including the turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. Larger engines provide more torque for greater towing and hauling capability, and the 10-speed automatic transmission provides smooth shifts on all trims. The steering and braking are both good for a pickup truck, but it has room to improve now that the competition has stepped up its game.



Overall, the F-150 is an enjoyable place to be. For such a large pickup, it's reasonably simple to maneuver in tight spaces, and the soft suspension keeps passengers comfortable on the road. It's clearly designed to pull heavy loads, though it's compliant enough for daily driving and long family trips.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

The F-150 provides a comfortable place for both driver and passengers. The front seats are well-shaped and can be ordered with both heating and ventilation. The crew cab's rear seats are nearly as comfortable. An unladen bed can cause the truck to shake on uneven pavement, though the truck generally has good manners.



Wind and road noise is nearly absent on the highway, especially if you do without the optional larger tow mirrors. Engine noise is also pleasantly muted when cruising. The clearly labeled controls are well within reach and make it easy to navigate the climate settings.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The roomy interior has wide windows that provide plenty of outward visibility. Helpful grab handles at every doorway and standard running boards on the Lariat trim and above ease entry into the cabin. Adjustable seats, pedals and steering wheel help any driver find a comfortable seating position.



The truck's shifter is mounted in the center console versus a stalk coming from the steering wheel as in traditional trucks. This placement takes up some space in front of the center controls. But the buttons and knobs themselves are easy to reach and are large enough to manage while wearing thick work gloves.

How’s the tech? 7.5

Ford took a big leap forward in making its 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot standard across all F-150 models. The system offers more initial data than Ram and more device connections than Chevrolet. The XLT trim and above come with the Sync 3 infotainment system, which has a clear 8-inch touchscreen display with good response and accurate voice control. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



Both the front and rear seats have two USB inputs and one 12-volt power point, plus a 110-volt AC outlet in the back. Driver aids include standard collision warning with automatic emergency braking and available lane keeping assist, trailer monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

How’s the storage? 8.5

Towing and hauling are particularly strong areas thanks to a high-strength frame and lightweight body. Even the F-150 with the smaller 2.7-liter turbo V6 is unfazed by heavy loads. The bed has four upper tie-downs and four lower ones. The deployable tailgate step is a nice touch.



Storage inside the cabin is good for the class, though recent challengers have raised the bar. The deep center console bin has a removable tray and helpful nook ahead of the transmission shifter. Seats in the rear flip up with the release of a handle to reveal a narrow bin for storing long items along the flat floor.

How economical is it? 5.0

Several engines are capable of impressive fuel economy figures. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel is EPA rated up to 30 mpg on the highway in some configurations. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is rated up to 22 mpg combined. In Edmunds testing, however, this engine failed to match the EPA numbers.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Warranty coverage aligns with coverage of full-size pickup rivals with a three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota and Nissan offer the same figures.



Overall build quality is also pretty typical. Entry-level F-150s have durable interior plastics, while the flashier luxury trims are lined with chrome and soft leather. All models exhibit a strong level of construction that holds up well over time. The truck's all-aluminum body, while more prone to minor damage than traditional steel, delivers enough benefit to justify the risk.

Wildcard 7.5

This Ford is an all-around work truck that doubles as a daily driver without trouble. It's also fairly sporty as full-size trucks go. The turbocharged V6 engines accelerates the F-150 with authority, and the V8 exudes strength. Regardless of the engine, the F-150 is easy to maneuver for its size. There's also the Raptor, which is about as wild as a truck gets.

Which F-150 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2020 F-150 Lariat SuperCrew with rear-wheel drive and a 5.5-foot bed is a great place to start. This midlevel trim grants you standard equipment such as the punchy 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford's suite of advanced driver safety aids, called Co-Pilot360, is also included. And going with the Lariat allows you to customize your truck with some choice options while keeping pricing in check.

2020 Ford F-150 models

As with most full-size pickups, there's a lot to choose from on the 2020 F-150, starting with six main trim levels: the base XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. Ford also offers the off-road-ready Raptor variant. There are three cab styles — regular, SuperCab (extended) and SuperCrew (crew cab) — and three bed lengths, depending on cab style.