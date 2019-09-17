2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew
What’s new
- Advanced driving aids now grouped into packages, with some standard on Lariat and above models and others on the Limited model
- New appearance packages for XL, XLT and Lariat trims
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is now standard
- Part of the 13th F-150 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- High towing and payload capacities are ideal for work or play
- Comfort and safety tech runs the gamut from blue-collar basic to luxury living
- Multiple engines deliver balance of power and fuel economy
- Raptor model's gonzo off-road ability
- Ride can be rough with an unladen bed
- Fell short of some fuel economy estimates in our real-world testing
2020 Ford F-150 Review
The 2020 Ford F-150 is a perfect example of the tough yet modern full-size pickup truck. It has the guts to tow and haul at the top of its class, yet it also offers a wide range of luxury and technology features. The combination makes it one of the most versatile trucks available and justifies the F-Series as the top-selling vehicle on the market.
A lot of the F-150's appeal comes from its wide range of configurations. On basic work trucks, the base 3.3-liter V6 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. All other engines — including a fuel-efficient turbodiesel, two turbocharged V6s and a tried-and-true V8 — are equipped with a quick-shifting 10-speed. Depending on your needs, there are versions that excel in towing, comfort, fuel economy or off-road performance.
Ford has invested heavily to keep the F-150 updated with the times. In addition to its lightweight all-aluminum body, the truck offers a selection of advanced technologies. Standard on all models is a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and most trim levels come with the Sync 3 infotainment system and an 8-inch touchscreen. Pre-collision assist with automatic braking is also standard equipment. New for 2020, the Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite comes on the Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited trims.
The F-150 is a well-rounded truck with few compromises for a full-size pickup. But it's been a while since this version first launched in 2014, and you should note that competitors offer newer models. In particular, the Ram 1500 goes above and beyond with its smoother ride quality and innovative storage areas. The Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra are also freshly redesigned. But if you look to the F-150 for its advanced technology and user-friendliness, you won't be disappointed.
Notably, the 2020 Ford F-150 is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
What's it like to live with the F-150?
The F-150 has been the truck sales leader for decades, so every new F-150 is massively important. That's why we bought a bright blue Lariat for our long-term fleet when this generation launched in 2015. While we liked the truck overall, we were unimpressed by the new 2.7-liter engine's real-world fuel economy compared to its EPA numbers. When the 2018 model bowed with a new transmission, we decided to buy another F-150 in nearly the exact same configuration, in part to see if the fuel economy improved. To read about how economy improved — or didn't — read our long-term F-150 test, where we also covered everything from performance to long-distance seat comfort.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Overall, the F-150 is an enjoyable place to be. For such a large pickup, it's reasonably simple to maneuver in tight spaces, and the soft suspension keeps passengers comfortable on the road. It's clearly designed to pull heavy loads, though it's compliant enough for daily driving and long family trips.
How comfortable is it?8.5
Wind and road noise is nearly absent on the highway, especially if you do without the optional larger tow mirrors. Engine noise is also pleasantly muted when cruising. The clearly labeled controls are well within reach and make it easy to navigate the climate settings.
How’s the interior?8.5
The truck's shifter is mounted in the center console versus a stalk coming from the steering wheel as in traditional trucks. This placement takes up some space in front of the center controls. But the buttons and knobs themselves are easy to reach and are large enough to manage while wearing thick work gloves.
How’s the tech?7.5
Both the front and rear seats have two USB inputs and one 12-volt power point, plus a 110-volt AC outlet in the back. Driver aids include standard collision warning with automatic emergency braking and available lane keeping assist, trailer monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
How’s the storage?8.5
Storage inside the cabin is good for the class, though recent challengers have raised the bar. The deep center console bin has a removable tray and helpful nook ahead of the transmission shifter. Seats in the rear flip up with the release of a handle to reveal a narrow bin for storing long items along the flat floor.
How economical is it?5.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Overall build quality is also pretty typical. Entry-level F-150s have durable interior plastics, while the flashier luxury trims are lined with chrome and soft leather. All models exhibit a strong level of construction that holds up well over time. The truck's all-aluminum body, while more prone to minor damage than traditional steel, delivers enough benefit to justify the risk.
Wildcard7.5
Which F-150 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Ford F-150 models
As with most full-size pickups, there's a lot to choose from on the 2020 F-150, starting with six main trim levels: the base XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. Ford also offers the off-road-ready Raptor variant. There are three cab styles — regular, SuperCab (extended) and SuperCrew (crew cab) — and three bed lengths, depending on cab style.
Across the lineup, the F-150 has an engine to suit almost any shopper. The base 3.3-liter V6 is not to be overlooked since 290 horsepower is more than adequate for many tasks. However, it works with an older six-speed automatic versus the modern 10-speed that's otherwise standard. And with just 265 lb-ft of torque, it's hardly a towing champ.
Fortunately, every other engine is a torque-monster in its own right, ranging from the 2.7-liter turbo V6 (325 hp, 400 lb-ft) to the non-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 (395 hp, 400 lb-ft). An overachieving 3.5-liter turbo V6 is also available in spicy (375 hp, 470 lb-ft) and extra-hot (450 hp, 510 lb-ft) flavors — though you can only get the latter on the pricey Limited and Raptor trims. Don't sleep on the turbocharged diesel V6, by the way, which drops to 250 hp but delivers 440 lb-ft of torque down low — right where you need it.
Standard features on the base XL trim level include trailer sway control and pre-wired trailer connections, but you'll have to make do with manual mirrors and windows, vinyl flooring and a four-speaker stereo. The optional 101A package adds some power accessories and other desirables such as Bluetooth and USB connectivity. But for the most part, the XL is a bare-bones, no-nonsense truck.
A luxury-oriented side starts to shine through when stepping up through the trims. The XLT adds alloy wheels, chrome trim, front-seat lumbar adjustments, and an 8-inch touchscreen (with Ford's Sync 3 interface and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), while the Lariat boasts keyless entry and ignition, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, and leather upholstery. At the top of the food chain, the King Ranch, Platinum and Limited deliver escalating layers of top-shelf luxury fittings across the board, only some of which are available as options on lesser trims.
Last but not least, the off-road-focused F-150 Raptor drops down to XLT-level standard equipment (many niceties are optional). But it offers a reinforced frame, a special four-wheel-drive system, a modified long-travel suspension, Fox shocks, flared fenders, skid plates, upgraded off-road tires, and distinctive interior trim with leather and cloth upholstery.
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford F-150.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- transmission
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
Drives like a sedan, with smooth 10 speed transmission. 21 avg mpg over first 1000 miles. So far all good experience. Platinum 4dr 3.5L ( not 5.0 ).
Awesome Truck with all the extras
Don't buy the ecoboost 3.5litre V6 which will give you a good gas milage but is darn unreliable as hell because of turbochargers & Variable Valve Timing system. If you want a truck which means business then you must go for the top trim level Ford Raptor 6.2 V8 without a doubt it's as reliable as a Toyota but is even more gass guzzler than a Toyota. So in my opinion you must go for the F150 V8 if you want pinnacle of trucks with utmost importance to its towing capacity & reliability. Be aware it won't come cheap, if you want cheap get an used one with a detailed quality check of the vehicle including its mechanical & electrical parts. If you want a cheaper but a good truck then some examples of it are Toyota Tundra, Toyota Hilux, Nissan Titan, Volkswagen Amarock NA V6 diesel & Mercedes Benz X-Class 4.0 NA V6. Dodge Ram 1500 is a good V8 truck but it is way expensive to maintain and it almost like a luxury car. If you want a rugged looking luxury car with a deck then buy that thing otherwise for towing purposes then don't buy it!
Features & Specs
|King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB
5.0L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$56,415
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5750 rpm
|XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB
3.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$43,515
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$56,440
|MPG
|15 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5000 rpm
|King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB
5.0L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$52,990
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite F-150 safety features:
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Warns you about an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes.
- Lane-Keeping Aid
- Prevents unwanted drifting into another lane by gently steering the vehicle.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
- Speeds up and slows down to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even able to come to a complete stop and start again when traffic begins to move.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.1%
Ford F-150 vs. the competition
Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500
The 2020 Ram 1500 makes a splash with its dazzling interior and newly upgraded EcoDiesel engine. It also has a comfortable ride, especially in higher trims, and an innovative split tailgate option. We like this truck a lot, but there are still reasons to go with the Blue Oval such as the F-150's wide array of engines and more athletic handling. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500
Ford F-150 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
These Ford and Chevy pickup trucks continue one of the longest-running feuds in the automotive industry. Both the F-150 and the Silverado push the envelope by offering turbodiesel engines, plus the Silverado has a turbocharged four-cylinder and excellent steering and braking feel. The F-150 has the better interior, and its powertrains also come out on top.
Ford F-150 vs. GMC Sierra 1500
The GMC Sierra 1500 is the luxury-focused cousin to the Silverado 1500, with flashy accents and unique styling that set it apart. The Sierra 1500 also offers a six-way modular tailgate and carbon-fiber pickup bed on higher trims. However, it shares powertrains with the Chevy, and its interior design is dated. The F-150 makes a stronger case for more buyers with the aluminum body, smooth powertrains and pleasant cabin materials.
FAQ
Is the Ford F-150 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford F-150?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford F-150:
- Advanced driving aids now grouped into packages, with some standard on Lariat and above models and others on the Limited model
- New appearance packages for XL, XLT and Lariat trims
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is now standard
- Part of the 13th F-150 generation introduced for 2015
Is the Ford F-150 reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford F-150 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford F-150?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford F-150 is the 2020 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,285.
Other versions include:
- King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $56,415
- XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $43,515
- Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $56,440
- King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $52,990
- XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $38,795
- Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $49,035
- XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,285
- XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $40,020
- Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $55,520
- King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $53,290
- Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $71,160
- Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $58,945
- XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $41,050
- XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $45,770
- Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $50,285
- Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $67,735
- Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $59,245
- Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $55,820
- XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $36,590
- Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $45,610
- Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $45,910
- XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $41,325
- King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $56,715
What are the different models of Ford F-150?
More about the 2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Overview
The 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew is offered in the following styles: King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 F-150 SuperCrew 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 F-150 SuperCrew.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 F-150 SuperCrew featuring deep dives into trim levels including King Ranch, XLT, Raptor, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew?
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,245. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $6,133 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,133 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,112.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 11.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 136 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,355. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $8,649 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,649 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,706.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 18.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 247 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,485. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $6,480 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,480 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,005.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 15.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 99 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $63,805. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) is trending $7,111 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,111 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $56,694.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) is 11.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 42 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,615. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) is trending $8,611 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,611 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,004.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) is 18.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 39 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,610. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,647 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,647 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,963.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) is 14.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 35 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,680. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) is trending $7,188 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,188 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,492.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) is 11.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 23 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,010. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $3,519 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,519 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $61,491.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 21 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,245. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) is trending $6,030 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,030 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,215.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) is 10.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 20 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrews are available in my area?
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Listings and Inventory
There are currently 2543 new 2020 [object Object] F-150 SuperCrews listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,255 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $14,300 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] F-150 SuperCrew available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] F-150 SuperCrew for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew F-150 SuperCrew you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford F-150 for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,307.
Find a new Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,709.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew and all available trim types: King Ranch, Limited, Raptor, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 Ford Expedition
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 2019 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD