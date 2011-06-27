2019 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews
10 speed transmission are junk
This is my Ford new F-150 red 2019 Lariat. The three thousand miles I've had it in the shop 3 times for transmissions issues. Last weekend it started pouring transmission fluid all over the place. Back in the shop again. Poor gas mileage go to the inconsistent shifting. Logging into overdrive hard downshifting. Also there is a squeak or chirp sound coming from the engine this is the 5.0 coyote Ford says it is a timing chain tensioner and they're working on a repair so who knows how long it will be until it's fixed. I wish I would not have traded in my 2015 with a 6-speed transmission. Don't take my word for it look at the forumns that are out there on these Transmissions. Ford is keeping quiet about these issues for now the F-150 is a bread-and-butter so I know they are not going to issue a recall until it becomes had a massive issue. I've never been so disappointed in Ford if it comes down to run by in this truck back I don't know if I will ever get another Ford would I have been a loyal Ford owner for 30 years such a huge disappointment
10 Transmission Trouble
If buying a F-150 try to buy low mile with a 6 speed transmission. I have a 2019 F-150 3.5 Ecoboost 1,275 miles on it first transmission was noisy grinding noise there was metal flakes in transmission pan. Got a new transmission installed and on the way home ( 20 miles ). It did not shift right and overheated ,the whole underneath of the truck and tail gate dripping transmission fluid so I called roadside assistance the truck is back at the dealership but they are not sure what is wrong. Without a truck again they are having trouble with this 10 speed transmission.
Replacement for Tacoma
I needed a new truck as my 2001 Tacoma was starting to get tired at 220k. Wanted a regular cab shortbed truck as it’s usually just me in the cab and I haul smaller loads (building materials, furniture, motorcycles.). Other than being gigantic compared to my Toyota, I love this thing. Great daily driver for commuting to work as well as making longer trips. Went with standard 3.3 V6 and getting better mileage than my old truck. It’s not fast but it’s powerful enough the way I use it. Very happy.
Initial Impressions
So - over the last few years I have owned them all - mostly multiples of each of the following - Tundra's, Tacomo's, Silverado's. My first new Ford since 1977. And so far could not be happier with this purchase. Quiet, controlled ride, power that is unbelievable, great audio system, controls where you want them to be, very comfortable seats. 10 speed transmission - works like a charm - no hunting to find the right gear - seamless shifting. Gas mileage outstanding, and I live in Montana where speed limit on interstate is 80 mph. Just about a thousand miles on the vehicle now - not one fill-up has been under 19.0 mpg - mostly 19.3 to 19.6 mpg avg. On one of these trips hauled maybe 1000 lbs of stuff for a wedding 150 miles away. This includes combined city driving as well. The auto start stop is fine - slight shudder when it shuts down but ready to go when you hit the pedal - nice to know I am not burning gas when sitting at a long light. Have not had one issue requiring me to take to the dealer since purchasing about a month ago. Navigation system is a pleasure to use especially after the aggravation that sets in when you try the Toyota system. Added rear wheel well panels and mud flaps from Husky - easy install. On the trip to trade a Tacoma for this Ford the Tacoma got 17.6 mpg and on the return trip with the F-150 got 19.3 mpg at hit 80 mph plus on some stretches. So far so good.
6 Days and Already Left Stranded
I will give an honest review of both Ford, and our 2019 F150 which we purchased 6 days ago with 17 miles on the odometer. The ride of these are nice, and for those looking for a Full-Size, conventional Ext. Cab from the,"Big Three" Ford is your only choice now. The truck did gives us decent mileage for what little bit we have had it, but on our way from Buffalo, NY to Pittsburgh, PA. we stopped at a rest area, and after returning we go in the truck, and it would not start, service charging system came on, and it wouldn't turn over, at all. Called Ford Roadside, it took them over 2.5hrs to send some idiot with a jumper box in a rusted out Colorado to come out, and after his jumpstart failed he started looking up How-To's on YouTube! Really Ford, that's the best person you could find? He had no luck... Mind you its 90⁰ in the hot sun, and I'm missing a MLB game because of this... Called Ford Roadside again, they said they'd tow it to the nearest dealer. Took the wrecker operator another 1.5hrs to show up, by the time we got to the dealership it was 25 minutes before they closed, the wouldn't give us a rental, they called Enterprise and they didn't have any. So they all closed up shop 15 minutes early, didn't even off us a ride to a hotel so they could look at it Friday July 5th (This was on Wednesday.) and they wave at us after they get in their cars as we're sitting on the tailgate, empty handed, 100 miles from home, no water, anything. They expected us to sit in their lot until Friday. Called AAA to have it towed to the dealer I bought it at, which is where it is currently sitting, that took am additional 2hrs of waiting, and called Corporate to complain about the situation. In all honesty a $40,000 truck shouldn't break down within the first 300 miles, that's utterly ridiculous, and when I told Ford what had happened, and how their franchisees expected us to sleep in my truck, they didn't say a word, didn't even back their product. It's really ashame how these American car makers treat their customers, after this, I don't think I will be buying another Ford, or domestic brand. If you want a truck, get a Toyota, they back their product. If you want a car or small SUV, get a Subaru, and once again, you'll find they back their products well, and both brands get REPEAT CUSTOMERS SINCE THEY BACK THEIR BRANDS!
