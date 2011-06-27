  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2015 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,310
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,310
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/676.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Torque375 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle53.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,310
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,310
2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Packageyes
Heavy Duty Payload Packageyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
XLT Sport Appearance Packageyes
SFE Packageyes
XLT Chrome/Sport Appearance Package Discountyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
Medium Trailer Tow Packageyes
SFE Package Discountyes
XLT Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,310
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,310
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seatyes
Kicker Subwooferyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Vinyl Flooring Blackyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
SYNC w/MyFord Touchyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
110v/400w Outletyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,310
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Front head room40.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Two-Tone Paintyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box LED Lightingyes
20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Pickup Box Access Stepyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Pickup Box Access Step/Bed Ramps Discountyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
20" Machined-Aluminum Wheels w/Painted Silver Pocketsyes
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Chrome Tubular Running Boardsyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Single Panel Moonroofyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Bed Divideryes
Manual-Folding, Manual-Telescoping, Manual Glass Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Black Skull Capsyes
Black Platform Running Boardsyes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Bed Rampsyes
Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Mirrors w/Heat/Turn Signalsyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Tailgate Stepyes
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Height75.2 in.
Wheel base163.7 in.
Length250.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Exterior Colors
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Green Gem Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Medium Light Camel, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,310
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles