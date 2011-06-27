  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2015 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2015 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,610
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,610
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/676.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Torque375 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle53.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,610
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Max Trailer Tow Packageyes
Lariat Chrome/Sport Package Discountyes
2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Packageyes
Heavy Duty Payload Packageyes
Equipment Group 501Ayes
Equipment Group 500Ayes
Lariat Chrome Packageyes
Lariat Sport Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Technology Package Discountyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,610
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,610
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
110v/400w Outletyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats w/Flow-Through Console and Floor Shifteryes
Sony Audio w/Single CD and HD Radioyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,610
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,610
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Single Panel Moonroofyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
Chrome Angular Running Boardsyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryes
20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyes
Pickup Box Access Stepyes
Bed Divideryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Bed Rampsyes
Pickup Box Access Step/Bed Ramps Discountyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyes
20" Machined-Aluminum Wheels w/Painted Silver Pocketsyes
PowerScope Telescoping, Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Height75.2 in.
Wheel base163.7 in.
Length250.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Exterior Colors
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Bronze Fire Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Guard Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Oxford White/Caribou Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Medium Light Camel, leather
  • Medium Earth Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,610
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,610
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles