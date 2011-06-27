Used 2012 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
JUNK!!!
More problems than anything I have ever owned! Engine was replaced under warranty before I bought the truck (I was not told about this at the time I bought it. Dealer "didn't know"). After owning the truck for 2 years, it STILL does not run right. Tired of taking it to the dealer. Transmission is GARBAGE. Very sloppy shifting and has developed a slipping problem between 2nd-3rd gears. Numerous squeaks and rattles throughout cab. Rear window defroster overheated and caused window to shatter. Had to fight with Ford to get SOME of the cost covered under warranty. Very sloppy repair job, broken glass in the bed and under the back seat when I picked the truck up. There is rust all over the body, the truck is impossible to align. I am sure I am forgetting a few other things as well. Warranty support from Ford is WORTHLESS!! Either they cannot duplicate/diagnose problems or Ford will not cover the repairs under warranty. Do not let them fool you with "bumper to bumper" warranty coverage! Ford should be embarrassed!
Great, but the Competition is Much cheaper
Cost $21,500 stripped. Now an additional $1,000 rebate. Quite a lot of car for the money. Ford has done an excellent job with this truck, but I argue that Ford has done a better job of causing the competition to cut prices, at least on the low end trucks. GM about $1,500 cheaper, with bed-liner, cruise control standard. Dodge maybe $1,000 cheaper with Hemi engine. Both have better warranties than Ford. Buying a car is bizarre these days. You have to look for the coupons that work. Are you with USAA? Are you a former GM owner? I'm not so I didn't buy GM. I happen to be a GM shareholder. Would that have counted? I forgot to ask.
Ford F-150 XL 2012
Dependability, reliability, economically a very good work horse.
