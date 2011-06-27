Used 2012 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Brian , 08/01/2015 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

More problems than anything I have ever owned! Engine was replaced under warranty before I bought the truck (I was not told about this at the time I bought it. Dealer "didn't know"). After owning the truck for 2 years, it STILL does not run right. Tired of taking it to the dealer. Transmission is GARBAGE. Very sloppy shifting and has developed a slipping problem between 2nd-3rd gears. Numerous squeaks and rattles throughout cab. Rear window defroster overheated and caused window to shatter. Had to fight with Ford to get SOME of the cost covered under warranty. Very sloppy repair job, broken glass in the bed and under the back seat when I picked the truck up. There is rust all over the body, the truck is impossible to align. I am sure I am forgetting a few other things as well. Warranty support from Ford is WORTHLESS!! Either they cannot duplicate/diagnose problems or Ford will not cover the repairs under warranty. Do not let them fool you with "bumper to bumper" warranty coverage! Ford should be embarrassed!