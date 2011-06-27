Used 2011 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Love The Ecoboost!!!!!!!!!!! cpercha , 06/24/2011 38 of 39 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a new F150 xlt with an ecoboost and the off road package. I have owned quite a few trucks and this one is in a class of it's own. The power from the ecoboost is off the charts I am averaging 19 MPG with most of my driving being around town. Keep in mind this is with 3.73 gears, 32 inch tires and the vehicle has not even been broken in yet. I expect those numbers will be even better once it's broken in. The new 6 speed automatic is very smooth and responsive. The steering and handeling are excellent. It's has a great turning radius, is very agile for a truck, and is very easy to control. The build quality is top notch. This is hands down the best truck you can buy. Report Abuse

2011 F-150 FX4 SuperCab (3.5L V6 EcoBoost - not V8 as classified above) fx4alltheway , 11/22/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've had this truck for just over a year now. It's already made two cross-country trips and has been driven everywhere from the Colorado mountains to the Arizona desert. I have not had any problems whatsoever with the reliability or performance of the truck. It rides extremely comfortably and handles well in terms of breaking, acceleration, and turning. I have not gotten the advertised fuel milage based on the calculations the Sync system displays. I got 18.0 MPG driving from San Diego to Charleston, and get 17.3 MPG averaged city and highway regularly. Still good for a full sized truck. Overall, I am extremely happy with my purchase. If I had to do it again, I'd get the same truck.

Talk to me after 100k if you get ther Dcrow , 07/28/2016 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2011 f150 3.5 ecoboost xlt since new (4 miles on it). I love this truck and took great care of it. I maintained the truck personally and took great care in every way. I have invest a lot of time and money in the body of this truck (undercoating and spayed bed and wheel wells) to ensure the body would last as long as I assumed the motor would. I mean, why wouldn't the truck run for 200k plus?...... So I thought. This is the 3rd ford truck I have owned and every one till now has lasted well over 200k. So on to the issue..... I know my truck and the engine very well. I started noticing a slight rattle upon startup at around 112,000.00 miles. At first I figured it may be the valves clicking due to thinning of the oil due to heat and breakdown. So I changed the oil and it got better. I think it was mainly better because it was winter at the time and the oil is thicker when cold. So I made it to about 117000 and it is mis summer now 2016 and the rattle has gotten worse. It only occurs on the first startup of the day. So I looked up the issue and found the timing chain tsb. I got a few quotes verbally over the phone and was looking at a 1500 dollar repair to replace the chain. So I bit the bullet and took it in. I dropped off at a ford dealership and they called me the next morning telling me that I need a New motor and turbos and it would cost $11,000.00. Note I had no check engine light, full power, running just under 18 mpg. Other than the rattle at startup there was absolutly no reason to believe there was an issue. The concerning thing to me is that the dealership seemed to know exactly what was going to happen to my motor with a quick once over. Didn't even need to tear it down to review. They just knew. So I guesse ford is designing truck to basically blow up at just over 100k. I have contacted and spoke to the "regional customer service rep". And all they said is that they have no programs for this to help me out. In other words sorry for your luck..... They said they will get me a x plan code if I would like to trade in for a new truck. This is totally unacceptable to me and I will continue to go after ford for this. Spending I've 40k on a vehicle should get you further than this. Not to mention for knowing of the issue and not doing anything to help current to warn future owners. I fear for all of the other f150 ecoboost owners who have yet to put this kind of miles in thier truck. Big you are under warranty still I would get this checked out ASP. As for me, I will be trading in my truck for as much as I can giving the issue and buying a new dodge or Chevy. Goodbye ford forever!!! Hopefully best selling truck record will change in the near future due to this lack of quality and customer service. What goes around comes around. Buyer beware! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Disappointed, Nightmare, I feel the same. Kenneth Crutchfield , 12/19/2015 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 20 people found this review helpful I have a 2011 F-150 3.5 twin turbo Eco Boost, I bought it with 50,000 miles from Bob Maxey Ford dealer in Detroit Michigan in 2013. It cost $29,000 I thought I had something. It road good for the first 6 month. I mad sure I kept my oil change because my brother have the same vehicle and had problems with his Timing chain which was costly. In November of 2015 my Truck stopped and would not run in the middle of Southfield Rd, Southfield MI, so I had it towed to Avis Ford. They wanted $1945.00 to diagnosis the engine because they could not till me what was wrong from the initial survey. I called Ford customer service because my warranty was over after 60,000 mile. I only had a little over 100,000 mile on this Built Ford Tough Truck. Ms. Jane stated that Ford would have nothing to do with the tear down of this truck and they may help me if I took it to a ford dealership. I went to the Veteran Administration for monetary help, and tried to qualify for their trust funds, they recommended several auto shop but I did not qualify. They said that I could afford to pay for my repairs. I has this truck towed to AAMCO They gave me a good price of $2388.00 for labor and parts, there is a Technical Service Bulletin on the Truck TSB1 and TSB2. Ford is very aware of the problems with the Timing Chain on this make an model of this truck. AAMCO repaired the timing chain issue and did a pressure test only to find that the pressure on cylinder 2 3 6 was 65 70 70 and should be 130 in order to be in spec. Now the head has to be sent to a shop for repair and the 4 valves per cylinder replaced. at least another $1500.00. I am hurt. paying on a Ford truck that broken down on me and my 13 year old son and I must still pay the truck note. I am communicating with Ford customer services but will not receive and help because it is not a Ford dealership. I am pissed because Ford Motor Company knows about this timing chain issue, they have a TSB explaining this issue, and this may cost me $4000.00 that I don't have. Built Ford Tough!!!!