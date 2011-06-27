  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
$36,980
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$36,980
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$36,980
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
$36,980
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$36,980
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
$36,980
Lariat Plus Packageyes
Premium Package Discount Packageyes
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Chrome Mirrorsyes
Lariat Chrome Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$36,980
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
$36,980
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
$36,980
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$36,980
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats w/Console and Floor Shifteryes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Sony 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer w/AM/FM Stereoyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyes
Navigation w/Sony Single DVD/CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
$36,980
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$36,980
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
$36,980
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$36,980
Two-Tone Paintyes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
Ford Work Solutions-Cable Lockyes
20" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
P275/55R20 OWL All-Season Tiresyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Power Moonroofyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
6" Chrome Angular Running Boardsyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paintyes
Measurements
$36,980
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5245 lbs.
Gross weight7350 lbs.
Angle of approach22.3 degrees
Maximum payload1800 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
$36,980
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Pale Adobe, leather
Tires & Wheels
$36,980
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$36,980
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$36,980
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
