Used 2011 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
A++++ For the 2011 F-150
I'm averaging 21.7 MPG with the new 3.7 V6. The engine has plenty of power for what I'm using it for. Truck has been trouble free so far. The ride is good, quiet and handling is excellent.
Amazing Truck
The truck was purchased new and now has 7,700 miles. The amazing features of this truck are its efficiency and power. Average mpg is 22.5 combined city and highway. Highway mileage has hit 26.2 mpg. Although the truck is a basic work-truck model, getting the 8 foot bed was well worth it ($300 extra), and so was the premium sound system. The ride is very smooth and the cabin is quiet. We traded in a PT-Cruiser for this truck, and the mileage is nearly identical, but the power is much greater. The truck is amazing.
Excellent basic truck, 8yr review
3.7L V6 (305HP) Regular cab. Excellent work truck. Have owned since new. Plenty of power and reliability. Only replaced climate control solenoid, everything else is good. I regularly haul 1/2 yard of rock and soil. Very glad I purchased the base V6 engine from what I have read on other reviews. I expect to keep this truck another 10 years. I change the oil every 10k miles whether it needs it or not.
TRADED IN
From the get go... the brakes (front) have a shimmy when braking. This is a problem Ford knows about, but disavows knowledge of it while under warranty. After warranty, Oh you have a problem, that you need new rotors and pads. DUH ? But I still do like this sled. 8 foot bed is better than 6.5' or 5.5'. As you can see from the mileage it doesn't get much driving. I purchased it to drive around the USA. Which I did, 9000 miles the first two months that I had it. If it had air-ride, I'd keep it forever. My neurologist told me that I have to buy a van, now I that I use a wheelchair, but I keep resisting. I really do like this truck, it's me.
Great Little Truck
I love everything. There is only one reason I would sell my truck,,,,,, It is too high off the ground for this old man with disabilities. I have since sold my Ford F150 and am now driving a little POS. I will drive it till I can find me a low down Ford F150. Haha
