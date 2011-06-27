  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG191619
Total Seating366
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
mechanical center differentialnoyesno
part time 4WDnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg14/19 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/598.0 mi.504.0/684.0 mi.442.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.36.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG191619
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l5.0 l3.7 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6500 rpm360 hp @ 5500 rpm302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.50.4 ft.47.0 ft.
Valves243224
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
front head airbagsyesnono
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesyesno
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
Rear height adjustable headrestsnoyesyes
3 rear headrestsnoyesno
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesyes
front and rear head airbagsnoyesyes
2 rear headrestsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
XLT Convenience Packageyesnono
Trailer Tow Packageyesnoyes
XLT Convenience and Tow Packageyesnono
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrorsyesnoyes
XLT Value Discount Packageyesnono
XLT In-Dash Computer Convenience Packageyesnono
Ford Works Solutions Value Discount Packageyesnoyes
XLT Custom Packageyesnono
XLT Plus Packageyesnono
Lariat Plus Packagenoyesno
Premium Package Discount Packagenoyesno
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Chrome Mirrorsnoyesno
Off-Road Packagenoyesno
Lariat Chrome Packagenoyesno
XL Decor Groupnonoyes
XL Plus Packagenonoyes
XL Work Package Discount Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
Air conditioningyesnoyes
cruise controlyesyesno
front cupholdersyesnono
cargo area lightyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front door pocketsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
overhead console with storagenoyesno
front seatback storagenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
front and rear reading lightsnoyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesyes
Passenger vanity mirrornonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
Ford Work Solutions Tool Link by DeWALTyesnoyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryesyesyes
Black Vinyl Flooringyesnono
SIRIUS Satellite Radioyesnono
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions-In Dash Computeryesnoyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Microliseyesnoyes
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats w/Console and Floor Shifternoyesno
Sony 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer w/AM/FM Stereonoyesno
Navigation w/Sony Single DVD/CD Playernoyesno
Power Equipment Groupnonoyes
Cruise Controlnonoyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seatnonoyes
Color-Coordinated Carpet w/Carpeted Floor Matsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesno
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
clothyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
vinylnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
Rear head roomno40.3 in.39.7 in.
Rear hip Roomno64.6 in.65.4 in.
Rear leg roomno43.5 in.33.4 in.
Rear shoulder roomno65.5 in.65.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestnoyesno
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
Spray-In Bedlineryesnoyes
4" Polished Stainless Steel Tubular Running Boardsyesnono
License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Two-Tone Paintyesyesno
Pickup Box Access Stepsyesyesyes
P255/65R17 OWL All-Season Tiresyesnoyes
Driver's Side Securicode Keyless Entry Keypadyesnono
Tailgate Stepyesyesyes
Chrome Bug Shieldyesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions-Cable Lockyesyesyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyesyesno
20" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
P275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Tiresnoyesno
Stowable Bed Extendernoyesno
Power Moonroofnoyesno
20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
6" Chrome Angular Running Boardsnoyesno
LT275/65R18C OWL All-Terrain Tiresnoyesno
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paintnoyesno
4" Black Tubular Running Boardsnonoyes
Fog Lampsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
Front track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Curb weight4685 lbs.5716 lbs.5043 lbs.
Gross weight6450 lbs.7350 lbs.7500 lbs.
Angle of approach22.4 degrees23.9 degrees23.1 degrees
Maximum payload1710 lbs.1570 lbs.1600 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees23.8 degrees23.8 degrees
Length213.2 in.243.9 in.231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.11200 lbs.11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.1 in.8.6 in.
Height74.8 in.75.6 in.75.2 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.156.5 in.144.5 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Race Red/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Steel Gray, cloth
  • Steel Gray, premium cloth
  • Pale Adobe, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Pale Adobe, leather
  • Steel Gray, vinyl
  • Steel Gray, cloth
  • Steel Gray (Fleet), cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
partial wheel coversyesnoyes
P235/75R17 tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All terrain tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnono
P275/65R18 tiresnoyesno
18 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,250
Starting MSRP
$40,545
Starting MSRP
$26,615
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.


