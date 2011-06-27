Used 2011 Ford F-150 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|16
|19
|Total Seating
|3
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed automatic
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|yes
|no
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|no
|mechanical center differential
|no
|yes
|no
|part time 4WD
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|442.0/598.0 mi.
|504.0/684.0 mi.
|442.0/598.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|16
|19
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|Torque
|278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|5.0 l
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 6500 rpm
|360 hp @ 5500 rpm
|302 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.7 ft.
|50.4 ft.
|47.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|32
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|front head airbags
|yes
|no
|no
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|no
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|no
|yes
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|XLT Convenience Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|XLT Convenience and Tow Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|XLT Value Discount Package
|yes
|no
|no
|XLT In-Dash Computer Convenience Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Ford Works Solutions Value Discount Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|XLT Custom Package
|yes
|no
|no
|XLT Plus Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Lariat Plus Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Premium Package Discount Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Chrome Mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Off-Road Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Lariat Chrome Package
|no
|yes
|no
|XL Decor Group
|no
|no
|yes
|XL Plus Package
|no
|no
|yes
|XL Work Package Discount Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|no
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|no
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|no
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|no
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|yes
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|Ford Work Solutions Tool Link by DeWALT
|yes
|no
|yes
|Trailer Brake Controller
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Black Vinyl Flooring
|yes
|no
|no
|SIRIUS Satellite Radio
|yes
|no
|no
|Full Coverage Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions-In Dash Computer
|yes
|no
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Microlise
|yes
|no
|yes
|Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats w/Console and Floor Shifter
|no
|yes
|no
|Sony 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer w/AM/FM Stereo
|no
|yes
|no
|Navigation w/Sony Single DVD/CD Player
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Equipment Group
|no
|no
|yes
|Cruise Control
|no
|no
|yes
|Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Color-Coordinated Carpet w/Carpeted Floor Mats
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|no
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.6 in.
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|vinyl
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|Rear head room
|no
|40.3 in.
|39.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|64.6 in.
|65.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|43.5 in.
|33.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|65.5 in.
|65.7 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|no
|yes
|4" Polished Stainless Steel Tubular Running Boards
|yes
|no
|no
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Two-Tone Paint
|yes
|yes
|no
|Pickup Box Access Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P255/65R17 OWL All-Season Tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|Driver's Side Securicode Keyless Entry Keypad
|yes
|no
|no
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Bug Shield
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions-Cable Lock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paint
|yes
|yes
|no
|20" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Stowable Bed Extender
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Moonroof
|no
|yes
|no
|20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|6" Chrome Angular Running Boards
|no
|yes
|no
|LT275/65R18C OWL All-Terrain Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paint
|no
|yes
|no
|4" Black Tubular Running Boards
|no
|no
|yes
|Fog Lamps
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|Front track
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4685 lbs.
|5716 lbs.
|5043 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6450 lbs.
|7350 lbs.
|7500 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|22.4 degrees
|23.9 degrees
|23.1 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1710 lbs.
|1570 lbs.
|1600 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.9 degrees
|23.8 degrees
|23.8 degrees
|Length
|213.2 in.
|243.9 in.
|231.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8300 lbs.
|11200 lbs.
|11300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|8.1 in.
|8.6 in.
|Height
|74.8 in.
|75.6 in.
|75.2 in.
|Wheel base
|125.9 in.
|156.5 in.
|144.5 in.
|Width
|79.2 in.
|79.2 in.
|79.2 in.
|Rear track
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|no
|yes
|P235/75R17 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|P275/65R18 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|18 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,250
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
