Used 2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Raptor Luxury Packageyes
XLT Raptor Graphics Packageyes
Raptor Interior Color Accent Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash CD Screen & DVD ROMyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room65.4 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Power Moonroofyes
Molten Orange Tri-Coatyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Front track73.6 in.
Curb weight5863 lbs.
Gross weight6950 lbs.
Angle of approach30.0 degrees
Maximum payload1020 lbs.
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length220.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance11.2 in.
Height78.4 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width86.3 in.
Rear track73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Molten Orange Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather/cloth
  • Black/Orange, premium leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT315/70R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Painted alloy spare wheelyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
