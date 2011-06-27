  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford F-150 XL Features & Specs

More about the 2009 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,610
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,610
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,610
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/648.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,610
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle52.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,610
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,610
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,610
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,610
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,610
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,610
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,610
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.6 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,610
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5820 lbs.
Gross weight8200 lbs.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees
Maximum payload2340 lbs.
Angle of departure18.7 degrees
Length250.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height76.7 in.
Wheel base163.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,610
Exterior Colors
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,610
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,610
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,610
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
